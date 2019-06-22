Longford largesse seized upon by Cathal McShane as Tyrone march on

Longford 1-14 Tyrone 2-15

Longford offered up two first-half goals that were seized upon by Tyrone’s Cathal McShane as they claimed a four-point win at Pearse Park on Saturday in this second-round qualifier.

The first came in the 11th minute when a poor kick-out fell to Niall Sludden and although his effort was blocked by Barry O’Farrell, the ball was fumbled to the net by McShane.

It was a blow to Longford who had started the game brightly. They were dealt a further blow in the 17th minute when a long ball in by Michael Cassidy was flicked to the net by McShane. Longford batted hard but in the end Tyrone’s class told.

Daniel Mimnagh opened the scoring with a fine point in the second minute after a pass from Joe Hagan. The game then turned in Tyrone’s favour when Cassidy and Peter Harte (free) hit points before they got that opening goal. Another Harte free put them ahead by five in the 12th minute.

David McGivney fired over two points before Tyrone got their second goal. Harte, Hugh Pat McGeary and McShane added on points for them before the break. McGivney and Barry McKeon kicked over frees for Longford who trailed by eight at half-time: 2-7 to 0-5.

Colm P Smyth, who had a fine game, kicked over the first point of the second half and another McGivney free cut the deficit to six points but Tyrone were able to reply as Longford gave away a number of frees which Harte duly pointed.

Smyth and Hagan scored excellent points for Longford but the Red Hands were able to cancel them out. Several times Longford were wasteful with the ball into the forward line and Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan also came out to claim the ball a few times.

Harte was black carded for Tyrone in the 67th minute but it mattered little.

In the 70th minute substitute Ben McDonnell extended Tyrone’s lead but credit to Longford they never gave up. Shane Kenny, Michael Quinn and McKeon kicked over late points while Iarla O’Sullivan scored a goal right at the end.

LONGFORD: P Collum; P Fox, D McElligott, B O’Farrell; CP Smyth (0-3), P McCormack, D Quinn; J Keegan, D McGivney (0-4, four frees); G Rogers, B McKeon (0-2, one free), M Quinn (0-2); D Mimnagh (0-1), J McGivney, J Hagan (0-1).

Subs: A McElligott for Rogers (43 mins), D Doherty for O’Farrell (57), M Hughes for McGivney (66), S Kenny (0-1) for Mimnagh, I O’Sullivan (1-0) for Hagan (70).

TYRONE: N Morgan; HP McGeary (0-1), R McNamee, M McKiernan; M Cassidy (0-1), K McGeary , F Burns; C Cavanagh, B Kennedy; M Donnelly, N Sludden, P Harte (0-9, seven frees); D McCurry, C McShane (2-2), D McClure.

Subs: C Meyler for K McGeary, B McDonnell (0-2) for Kennedy (both h/t), R Brennan for McKiernan ( 43 mins), K Coney for McClure (56 mins), C McAliskey for McCurry (57 mins), C McCann for Sludden (64 mins).

Referee: D O’Mahoney (Tipperary).