Donegal turn up the heat to leave Fermanagh far behind

The proverbial football roasting in the blistering Clones sun, Donegal showing too much class and gravitas for Fermanagh to win their their ninth Ulster title and first since 2014, having lost two since.

Such was their dominance in the end that Fermanagh manager Rory Gallagher walked down the sideline to shake hands with Declan Bonner with a minute still left to play, the Donegal manager duly accepting the plaudit. On the day Donegal were simply a class apart and Gallagher could do nothing about it.

The 2-18 they racked up here – and with some comfort – brings their Ulster championship tally to 8-76: they could have had a couple more goals too, the style and execution of their play as good as anything seen since their All-Ireland winning summer of 2012.

Fermanagh had came to Clones knocking on the door of history, one of the last two counties in the country yet to win a provincial title (along with Wicklow), having lost all five previous finals, going back to the first in 1914. That long wait continues, their imitations slowly, then surely, exposed.

Fermanagh finished with 14 men, losing Ryan Jones to a second yellow card on 54 minutes, but by then Donegal were home and dried, their only worry on the day being the sight of Paddy McBrearty coming off with a knee injury early in the second half.

Fermanagh’s James McFadden and Barry Mulroe block Ciarán Thompson of Donegal during the Ulster SFC Final at St Tiernach’s Park in Clones. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

After a nervy, tentative start, enough positional switches to confuse Pythagoras, Donegal started to move in for the kill on 15 minutes. After two sweet fist passes between McBrearty and Ryan McHugh down the left flank, Eoghan Ban Gallagher was left free and on hand to palm the ball into the net. Gallagher, their roaming corner back, ended up their top scorer with his 1-1.

Michael Murphy then hit his first free and Donegal were up 1-4 to 0-1, suddenly cruising, Fermanagh’s hopes of success now flying like Icarus. Murphy, despite the best efforts of Che Cullen, was warming into the game and his influence telling around midfield. All Fermanagh had at that stage were two frees from Seán Quigley.

On the half hour, Eoin Donnelly hit Fermanagh’s first from play, a rare clean run through the middle. The optimism was short and quickly soured when Donegal won the resulting kick-out, Paul Brennan passing off to Ryan McHugh, who took cut straight to the goal chase and produced a smashing finish.

Now 2-5 to 0-3 in front, Donegal were lording it: a third free from Quigley and a first from play from Séamus Quigley were quickly cancelled out with a booming point from McBrearty, then another free from Murphy, and Donegal went into that break 2-7 to 0-5 in front. The only worry there was McBrearty clearly injured the inside of his left knee when kicking that point, and later replaced 10 minutes into the second half by Daire O Baoill.

That eight-point margin was extended three minutes into the second half with another point from Paul Brennan, Donegal were in complete control. After 10 minutes, Paddy McGrath had goal disallowed for being in the square, Jamie Brennan having a chance too, but it hardly mattered. Anthony Thompson was one of their men to come off the bench, as Bonner’s panel looks increasingly deep and menacing.

So Donegal roll on to the Super 8s, Fermanagh go into qualifiers, not an easy draw, at least knowing for sure they have played their hardest game to date.

DONEGAL: 1 S Patton; 2 P McGrath (0-1), 17 S McMenamin, 4 E Ban Gallagher (1-1); 5 F McGlynn, 6 P Brennan (0-2), 7 R McHugh (1-0); 8 H McFadden, 14 M Murphy (capt) (0-4, three frees); 25 O Mac Niallais (0-1), 12 C Thompson (0-3, one free), 9 L McLoone; 13 P McBrearty (0-1), 11 M Langan (0-1), 15 J Brennan (0-1).

Subs: 20 D O Baoill for McBrearty (38 mins, inj), 3 C Ward for Brennan (58), 23 A Thompson for Mac Niallais (60), 10 C Mulligan (0-1) for Langan (64), 19 M McHugh (0-1) for Thompson (65), 26 D O’Connor (0-1) for Brennan (68).

FERMANAGH: 1 P Cadden; 2 K O’Connor, 3 C Cullen, 4 M Jones; 5 B Mulrone (0-1), 6 J McMahon, 7 L Cullen; 8 E Donnelly (capt) (0-1), 9 R Jones; 10 P McCusker, 11 D McCusker, 12 A Breen; 13 Seán Quigley (0-4, four frees), 14 C Jones (0-1), 18 C Corrigan (0-1).

Subs: 19 E McHugh for O’Connor (33 mins), 17 C McManus for Jones, Seamus Quigley (0-3, one free) for McCusker (both half-time); 20 T Clarke for Corrigan (45), 21 R Corrigan (0-1) for Sean Quigley (57), 22 D Teague for McCusker (67)

Referee: David Gough (Meath)