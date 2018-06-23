Leitrim run out handy winners as Louth finish with 12 men

Connacht side win just their third All-Ireland Qualifier to secure third-round slot
Derek Maguire of Louth tries to block a shot from Leitrim’s Damien Moran during the All-Ireland SFC Round 2 Qualifier Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

Leitrim 0-25 Louth 1-12

Leitrim put on a sparkling second-half performance to secure just their third ever All-Ireland Qualifier win when they outgunned a Louth side that ended with 12 players on the field in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Louth were reduced to 14 men when James Craven was red carded for an apparent 28th-minute head butt on Leitrim’s Damien Moran, while Emmet Carolan and Bevan Duffy each received a black card in the second half after all their subs had been used.

The Wee County had enjoyed a dream start when William Woods fired to the Leitrim net after a poor third minute kick-out by goalkeeper Diarmuid McKiernan and they went further ahead when Ciarán Downey fisted over a minute later.

Leitrim opened their account with a Jack Heslin point after five minutes but by the ninth minute, Louth led by 1-4 to 0-2 on nine minutes after Woods put over two frees and Declan Byrne shot over from play.

Louth’s James Craven receives a red card from referee Noel Mooney. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho
Two Emlyn Mulligan points and one from Darragh Rooney before the break brought Leitrim right back into contention and they went in trailing Louth by 1-7 to 0-9 margin at half-time.

Using the extra man to great effect after the restart, Leitrim upped their game several notches after getting on level terms 22 seconds into the second half from a Donal Wrynn point.

Hitting five more unanswered points in the next 11 minutes, Leitrim built up a 0-15 to 1-7 lead. Mulligan put over two frees while Ryan O’Rourke, Darragh Rooney and Moran chipped in with a point each.

After that Louth’s challenge completely faltered and Leitrim ran out easy winners.

LEITRIM: D McKiernan; P Maguire, A Armstrong, M McWeeney; J Rooney, S Quinn, N Plunkett (0-1); A Flynn, J Heslin (0-4); D Rooney (0-3), R O’Rourke (0-2, two frees), B Gallagher (0-1); E Mulligan (0-5, three frees), D Wrynn (0-1), D Moran (0-7).

Subs: J Mitchell for Armstrong (b/c); D McGovern (0-1) for Flynn (45 mins); K McGloin for Gallagher (46); E Ward for D Rooney (57); N McWeeney for Wrynn (66).

LOUTH: N Gallagher; D Marks, E Carolan, J Craven; D Maguire, B Duffy, A Williams; A McDonnell, T Durnin (0-1); C Downey (0-1), D Byrne (0-3), G McSorley; W Woods (1-7, six frees), C Grimes, R Holcroft.

Subs: R. Burns for Holcroft (b/c, 24 mins); N Conlan for McSorley (43); H Osborne for Marks (52); J McEneaney for Byrne (52); S Mulroy for Durnin (65); E Lafferty for Williams (66).

Referee: N Mooney (Cavan).

