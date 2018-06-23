Leinster MHC: Dublin and Kilkenny to meet in Leinster final

Dublin and Kilkenny will contest the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Hurling Championship final after their semi-finals wins over Wexford and Offaly respectively on Saturday afternoon.

At Innovate Wexford Park, Dublin finished strongly when accounting for the hosts by 1-22 to 3-13.

Despite falling behind to a brace of AJ Redmond frees, the visitors controlled the first half with midfielder Donal Leavy impressing with two points.

Liam Dunne chipped in with five first-half points but a goal from Wexford’s Richie Lawlor trimmed Dublin’s lead to 0-13 to 1-8 by the interval.

Luke Swan’s deft flick restored Dublin’s advantage to five points in the opening minute of the second half but the hosts replied with three points from influential substitute Darragh Furlong and Josh Shiel’s goal.

However, Dublin regrouped with scores from Dunne, Dara Purcell and Alex O’Neill negating an injury-time goal from Wexford goalkeeper Darragh Hayes as Dublin finished the contest with 14 players after Dunne’s second booking.

It proved equally tight in O’Connor Park Tullamore as Kilkenny edged Offaly by 0-24 to 2-13.

A 17th-minute goal from Ciarán Teehan helped the hosts to a 1-10 to 0-11 interval lead but the holders eked out a narrow lead upon the restart thanks to a brace of scores from Cian Kenny.

DJ McLoughlin’s 49th-minute goal renewed faith for Offaly but Kilkenny finished on the front foot as Conor Kelly and Ciarán Brennan finished with 12 points and five points respectively.