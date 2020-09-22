Donegal SFC final postponed until October 7th over coronavirus concerns

Kilcar panel member tested positive while players from both panels are in self-isolation

Chris McNulty

The Donegal SFC Final will now go ahead in Ballybofey on Wednesday, October 7th. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

The Donegal SFC Final will now go ahead in Ballybofey on Wednesday, October 7th. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

 

The Donegal SFC final between Naomh Conaill and Kilcar has been put postponed from next Sunday and will now go ahead in Ballybofey on Wednesday, October 7th.

The Donegal Competitions Controls Committee (CCC) made the decision after a meeting via Zoom on Tuesday afternoon and decided to postponed the fixture .

Kilcar confirmed on Monday that a member of their panel had returned a positive Covid-19 test and ceased activities as a precautionary measure.

A member of the Donegal senior squad tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday. The rest of the county panel went into self-isolation – including the eight players from the two county finalists.

Naomh Conaill players Ciarán Thompson, Eoghan McGettigan, Ethan O’Donnell and Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí are members of the Donegal squad as are Patrick McBrearty, Ryan McHugh, Eoin McHugh and Andrew McClean of Kilcar.

The Donegal players are set to be tested again this Friday and will have to await those results before getting the green light to participate in training or matches.

Initially, the CCC decided on Monday that the final remain on as planned, but added the caveat that the game ‘could’ be postponed were further positive cases to come to light.

The Kilcar executive met on Monday night, but held their counsel in advance of a further meeting of the fixtures body on Tuesday afternoon. It is understood that Kilcar wrote to the county board to outline their concerns.

In the last nine days, there have been 140 new cases of Covid-19 in Donegal – just shy of 20 per cent of the total number in the county since the outbreak.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.