Paul Galvin steps down as Wexford football manager

Paul Galvin has stepped down as Wexford football manager. In a statement released through the county board, the former Kerry Footballer of the Year said that a combination of personal and work-related reasons had prompted the decision.

“Due to the Covid-19 outbreak in Dublin my family has moved back to the west of Ireland. I am stepping away from my role with Wexford due to the new time and travel commitments involved.

“My business has also undergone significant growth in the past few months and needs attention. I have enjoyed the past 16 months watching, coaching and promoting football in the county since June 2019.

“I would like to thank the Wexford county board for the opportunity and support. Thank you to the players and backroom staff also. I have a strong belief in the talent in the county.

“I wish everybody associated with Wexford football success in the near future.”

Galvin had been in charge of Wexford for less than a year. The county will be involved in the promotion battle in Division Four when the two concluding rounds of the AFL take place in October.

Wexford GAA wished the Galvin family well and said that he had left football in the county “in a stronger position”. One of the current selectors Shane Roche is to take over in an interim capacity for the season ahead, including the Leinster championship match against Wicklow.