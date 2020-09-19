Donegal footballer tests positive for Covid-19 forcing squad into isolation

The Donegal senior football squad has gone into isolation after one of their players has tested positive for Covid-19, it has emerged.

The player was tested earlier this week just before a return to training and the test came back positive.

It is believed that all of the panel were brought in for a medical by the management as a precaution.

Donegal are due to play Tyrone in the NFL on October 16/17th and in the Ulster Championship on November 1st with both matches being in Ballybofey.

County chairman Mick McGrath confirmed that a player had tested positive:

“A player has tested positive as the squad returned to training and they were all tested for Covid.

“The management brought the squad in for a medical check earlier this week and there were various niggles.

“Following that it was decided to get the whole squad tested as well as the management team. And one of the players has tested positive. Our hurlers will be going back next week, and we will have to do the same with them.

Meanwhile in a statement, Donegal GAA said:

“After a long hiatus, and in line with GAA guidelines, the Donegal senior squad returned to collective training this week.

“All of the squad were tested for Covid-19 and one of the squad has had a positive result.

“These are difficult and trying times for all in the GAA and the wider community.”

Meanwhile, the CCC have confirmed they have postponed the Senior B and Intermediate B championships due to the increase in cases in Donegal and because of the number of postponements requested by clubs.