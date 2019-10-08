Cork and Kerry drawn to meet in semi-finals of Munster SFC

Cork and Kerry will play each other in the semi-finals of next year’s Munster SFC, after the draw for the 2020 Championship was made on Tuesday morning.

The two sides met in last year’s final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, with the Kingdom running out 1-19 to 3-10 winners, securing their seventh-consecutive Munster title.

Peter Keane’s side then went on to reach the All-Ireland final, where they were beaten 1-18 to 0-15 by Dublin in a replay, after the first match ended in an agonising 1-16 to 1-16 draw.

This will be the first time Cork and Kerry have met in a Munster semi-final since 2012 - which was the last time the Rebels won the Championship.

The draw for the quarter-finals sees Waterford take on Limerick and Clare face Tipperary.

Draw for the 2020 Munster SFC

Quarter-finals

Waterford v Limerick

Clare v Tipperary

Semi-finals

Waterford or Limerick v Clare or Tipperary

Kerry v Cork