Freak goal sends Corofin on their way

Corofin 1-16 Salthill/Knocknacarra 2-9

Ronan Steede scored a freak goal as reigning All-Ireland champions Corofin moved one step closer to a record-equalling seventh Galway SFC title in a row with victory over Salthill/Knocknacarra.

Steede’s goal gave them a 1-9 to 0-4 half-time lead and despite Robert Finnerty and Andrew Butler’s consolations Corofin held on.

Points from Dylan Wall, Martin Farragher (two) and Ian Burke (two) opened an early lead. The killer goal came in the 26th minute when Steede’s long shot from near halfway evaded the clutches of Ruairí Lavelle.

Leonard added a successful 45 and there was no way back, and despite a 46th minute penalty from Finnerty and another in added-time Salthill-Knocknacarra missed their chance.

Corofin: B Power; R Mahon, C Silke, L Silke; C McGrath, D McHugh (0-1), C Cunningham; K Molloy, R Steede (1-1); G Sice (0-3, 0-2f), D Wall (0-1), J Leonard (0-4, 0-2f, 0-2 45); I Burke (0-3), Martin Farragher (0-2), D Silke. Subs: G Burke for L Silke (46 mins), Michael Farragher (0-1) for Cunningham (49), Colin Brady for D Silke (56), C Newell for Sice (56), Ciaran Brady for Leonard (60), D Canney for Wall (61).

Salthill/Knocknacarra: R Lavelle (0-1, 0-1 45); D Connaughton, E McFadden, W Finnerty; E Tinney, F Hanley, G Duffy; J Maher, R Butler; S Ó Leidhinn, G Armstrong (0-2), M Mac Donnchadha; C Sweeney, R Finnerty (1-4, 1-0 pen, 0-3f), P Culhane (0-1, 0-1f). Subs: M Culhane for Butler (30 mins), R Walzer for P Culhane (45), A Butler (1-1) for Tinney (49), A Halloran for Mac Donnchadha (56)

Referee: Austin O’Connell.