GAA pays tribute to the late Eamonn Burns

Team-mate James McCartan remembers an elegant and committed Down man

Down All-Ireland winner Eamonn Burns died on Wednesday at the age of 56. Photograph: John McVitty/Inpho

Down All-Ireland winner Eamonn Burns died on Wednesday at the age of 56. Photograph: John McVitty/Inpho

 

GAA president John Horan has paid tribute to Down All-Ireland winner Eamonn Burns, who died on Wednesday at the age of 56.

“It was with great sadness that I heard of the passing of Eamonn – a man who has left a great legacy in the game. On and off the field he was a great ambassador for our association and we join our Mourne County colleagues and Gaels in lamenting his loss.”

James McCartan, a Down team-mate in the 1991 and ’94 successes, remembered in particular his contribution in the first All-Ireland.

“What springs to mind, are the two points in the 1991 final. Even now, they are two of the most graceful scores, hit off the outside of the boot. Usually you’d have to re-adjust to do that but he didn’t break stride. Whenever I think of Eamonn, I think of those two points, either side of half-time.

Graceful

“I used to joke that he was like the horses from the Budweiser ad, very graceful but with strength and power. He was quiet but had a great sense of fun and when he was up to no good like DJ [Kane] and Ross [Carr], he made sure that unlike them, he didn’t get caught.

“If there was any sneaking back into hotels through the emergency exit, you could be sure Eamonn wouldn’t be the first one through the door!”

He also acknowledged his team-mate’s service to the county in taking on the management role with Down’s fortunes at a low ebb.

“Like Pete McGrath [All-Ireland winning manager], who took on the job when no-one wanted it, Eamonn came in at a difficult time. He still managed to get Down to an Ulster final and beat a highly rated Monaghan along the way.” 

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.