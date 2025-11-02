Football round-up: Teenager Ronan Kelly hits 2-2 as Athy rattle Baltinglass

Athy's James McGrath score his side's third goal during the AIB Leinster SFC game against Baltinglass in Aughrim. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

There is no shortage of talented Kellys around Athy and teenager Ronan is the latest to hit the senior scene.

With county man Niall Kelly in attack, scoring 0-4, and county final star Barry Kelly starting again too, secondary school student Ronan this time stole the show in Athy’s 3-16 to 0-10 Leinster club SFC win over Baltinglass.

Athy weren’t given much hope of even winning the county championship but ended Naas’ five-in-a-row bid before making light of this testing provincial opener in Aughrim.

Powered on by Kildare stars Kevin Feely and David Hyland at midfield, they built on a 1-7 to 0-6 half-time lead and, with the wind after the break, ended up winning by 15.

Ronan Kelly finished with 2-2, including goals either side of half-time, while Tailteann Cup team of the year member James McGrath drilled a trademark goal in the final quarter.

Athy’s reward is a quarter-final clash with Meath’s Summerhill under the lights in Newbridge on Saturday week.

Portarlington are through to Leinster’s last eight also, following Saturday evening’s 1-12 to 0-6 win over Carlow’s Old Leighlin.

Back-to-back Laois champions Portarlington were shocked by Tinahely in the first round last year but led hosts Old Leighlin 0-9 to 0-3 at half-time at Netwatch Cullen Park.

They got the margin out to eight points after the restart before losing captain Ronan Coffey to a black card.

Old Leighlin capitalised on the extra man, outscoring Portarlington by 0-3 to 0-0 in this period, but Rioghan Murphy’s stoppage-time goal for the visitors ended any revival hopes.

Portarlington were without county final starters Jake Foster and Seán Byrne who have returned to Australia and manager Pat Roe said afterwards that defender Robbie Pigott is departing too.

“That makes the hill a bit harder to climb,” said Roe whose side will face Louth’s Naomh Máirtín in a November 16th quarter-final in Ardee.

Meanwhile, late two-pointers from Conleth McGrogan and Oisín Doherty helped Newbridge of Derry to overcome Antrim’s Dunloy in the Ulster club SFC.

Callum McGrogan struck a crucial goal also for Derry’s Newbridge who beat the surprise Antrim champions 1-14 to 0-11 in Owenbeg to set up a quarter-final clash with Madden in Armagh next Sunday.

Rathgormack have qualified for a Munster club SFC quarter-final against Éire Óg in Ennis next Sunday after collecting a third consecutive Waterford title. Late points from Billy Power and Willie Hahessy helped Rathgormack defeat The Nire 1-12 to 1-10.