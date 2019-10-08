Roscommon could face Mayo in semis of 2020 Connacht SFC

Defending champions Roscommon are in line to face Mayo in the semi-finals of next year’s Connacht SFC, after the draw for the 2020 Championship was made on Tuesday morning.

However both sides have hurdles to negotiate before a meeting in the last four, with Roscommon playing away to London in the quarter-finals and Mayo taking on Leitrim.

Anthony Cunningham’s side beat Mayo 2-12 to 0-17 in last year’s semis, before going on to beat Galway 1-13 to 0-12 in the final.

Last year’s beaten finallists Galway are currently managerless after Kevin Walsh stood down last month, and they start the 2020 Championship in New York.

Negotiate that fixture and they meet Sligo - who received a bye - in the other semi-final.

Draw for the 2020 Connacht SFC

Quarter-finals

New York v Galway

London v Roscommon

Mayo v Leitrim

Semi-finals

Sligo v New York or Galway

Mayo or Leitrim v London or Roscommon