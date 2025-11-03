Gaelic Games

Monaghan All-Star Eugene ‘Nudie’ Hughes dies, aged 67

Farney County’s first All Star earned provincial titles with club and county

Eugene 'Nudie' Hughes pictured in Croke Park in 2024 with his Lifetime Achievement award. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Eugene 'Nudie' Hughes pictured in Croke Park in 2024 with his Lifetime Achievement award. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Mon Nov 03 2025 - 09:461 MIN READ

Three-time All-Star Monaghan footballer Eugene ‘Nudie’ Hughes has died aged 67 having been diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

The Castleblayney Faughs clubman became Monaghan’s first All Star in their Ulster title-winning 1979 season.

He was also named in the Team of the Year for 1985 and 1988, both years the Farney County again claimed the Anglo Celt Cup.

Hughes also earned provincial honours with his club, winning two Ulster titles with Castleblayney in 1986 and 1991.

READ MORE

Denis Walsh: Joining an intercounty set-up is the biggest gamble any GAA player can take

Ballygunner keep up dominance over Limerick sides as strong finish sees off Na Piarsaigh

Football round-up: Teenager Ronan Kelly hits 2-2 as Athy rattle Baltinglass

Summerhill tighten up after the break to see off Killoe in Leinster opener

In 2024, he was recognised by the Gaelic Players Association with a Lifetime Achievement award.

Inside Gaelic Games

Inside Gaelic Games

Get an in-depth look at the weekend's action and the best analysis of upcoming fixtures in our weekly newsletter