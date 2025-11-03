Monaghan All-Star Eugene ‘Nudie’ Hughes dies, aged 67

Eugene 'Nudie' Hughes pictured in Croke Park in 2024 with his Lifetime Achievement award. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Three-time All-Star Monaghan footballer Eugene ‘Nudie’ Hughes has died aged 67 having been diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

The Castleblayney Faughs clubman became Monaghan’s first All Star in their Ulster title-winning 1979 season.

He was also named in the Team of the Year for 1985 and 1988, both years the Farney County again claimed the Anglo Celt Cup.

Hughes also earned provincial honours with his club, winning two Ulster titles with Castleblayney in 1986 and 1991.

In 2024, he was recognised by the Gaelic Players Association with a Lifetime Achievement award.