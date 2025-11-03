Teacher who had sexual relationship with Leaving Cert student is struck off by High Court

The teacher was found guilty of allegations of professional misconduct over his inappropriate relationships with two female Leaving Cert students. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

A post-primary schoolteacher who had sex with an 18-year-old Leaving Certificate student in the run-up to her exams after sharing explicit photos with her on Snapchat has been struck off the register of teachers by the High Court.

Mr Justice Micheál P O’Higgins, who confirmed the sanction imposed by The Teaching Council, said it was a case where there were extremely serious findings of misconduct in relation to the teacher.

Last month, the teacher was found guilty of allegations of professional misconduct over his inappropriate relationships with two female Leaving Cert students a number of years ago at the school where he taught.

The teacher, the young women and the school cannot be identified by order of the court.

Mr Justice O’Higgins said the frontline sanction of erasure from the register of teachers was inevitable. He also confirmed a further sanction that the teacher cannot reapply to have his name restored to the register for 30 years.

Presenting the application by The Teaching Council, Nessa Bird BL told the court an inappropriate sexual relationship was conducted between the teacher and Miss A, who was 18 years old, as well as inappropriate social media messaging on Snapchat. There were meetings on a number of occasions, including in the teacher’s car. There was also alcohol involved.

Counsel said a fitness-to-teach inquiry had been held last July.

The inquiry also heard that the teacher had engaged in “predatory” behaviour with Miss A’s best friend – a student identified as Miss B – when he kissed and slapped her in a pub on their 6th year graduation night.

The inquiry heard that the teacher had initially contacted the two students on social media in ostensibly innocuous terms, but the tone of his messages gradually became sexualised when they responded.

The High Court heard Miss A reported the matter to the Teaching Council.

The court also heard that Miss B was confronted by the teacher in school after she had blocked him on social media, and was frightened to the extent that she immediately unblocked him.

Counsel told the court that the teacher accepted the findings of the inquiry but there was no apology offered and no expression of remorse.