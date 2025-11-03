Ukrainian refugees coming to Ireland will have State-provided accommodation cut to 30 days

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan said there has been 'a significant increase in the number of Ukrainians arriving into Ireland since September this year'. Photograph: Collins

Newly arrived Ukrainian refugees are to have their time in State-provided accommodation cut to 30 days under plans agreed by Ministers on Monday evening.

There has been an increase in people arriving in Ireland after fleeing the war in Ukraine in recent months, putting pressure on the system for housing them.

A Cabinet committee meeting on migration agreed to cut the number of days that the State offers to new arrivals from Ukraine from 90 days to 30.

Ministers were also due to consider proposals for accommodation charges for asylum seekers who have permission to work in Ireland. It is understood these proposals remain under consideration.

Last week, The Irish Times reported that a Department of Justice briefing to be shared with Ministers at Monday’s meeting warned that the Government has had to scramble to repurpose and recontract accommodation to cope with the demand.

The department predicted that if current trends continue, “whereby approximately 50 people require 90-day accommodation daily, the total available capacity may be exhausted in November”.

The department believes the increase in arrivals is because Ukraine has changed its laws to allow young men aged between 18 and 22 to leave the country.

Earlier on Monday, in advance of the Cabinet committee meeting, Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan said there has been “a significant increase in the number of Ukrainians arriving into Ireland since September this year”.

[ Accommodation for Ukrainians set to run out in weeksOpens in new window ]

He added this “puts pressure on the accommodation that we’re providing” and he raised the prospect of the State needing to find more accommodation if the number of arrivals continue at the current rate.

He told RTÉ he was proposing to reduce the length of time new arrivals are provided with accommodation.

Mr O’Callaghan added: “I think it’s important to point out as well that when you look at Ireland in comparison to other EU countries what we’re offering in terms of accommodation is much more generous at present than other EU countries so it is something that I think we’re going to have to look at.”

The Cabinet committee on migration also considered proposals for accommodation charges for asylum seekers who have permission to work in Ireland.

Under the plans, up to 8,000 such applicants would be eligible for payments, which would range from €15 to €238 per week, depending on the individual’s earnings.

The Cabinet committee on Monday night agreed to the proposals for the contribution model and Mr O’Callaghan and Minister of State for Migration Colm Brophy are to work to ensure the operational model and timeline will be finalised before the plans go to Cabinet for final approval.

Mr O’Callaghan said earlier in the day that the accommodation proposals were a matter for Government to decide on but he said he and Minister of State for Migration Colm Brophy are recommending them adding: “We do believe that they are appropriate.”