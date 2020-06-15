GAA Legends series to go ahead virtually

Eoin Kelly, Dara Ó Cinnéide and Joe Connolly are among those involved

Former Tipperary captain Eoin Kelly is involved with the GAA Legends series this year. Photo: Donall Farmer/Inpho

The popular Legends series, organised by Croke Park’s GAA Museum, is to go ahead this year on line with All-Ireland winning captains featuring prominently: Eoin Kelly of Tipperary, Kerry’s Dara Ó Cinnéide and Joe Connolly, who gave perhaps the most famous winning speech of all when Galway’s hurlers bridged a 57-year gap in 1980.

Museums won’t open until June 29th and with the ongoing need for social distancing, means that the digital option will ensure that the series, running for more than 10 years and sponsored by Bórd Gáis Energy since 2013, can continue into 2020.

The media release from Croke Park explains: “Similar to the traditional tours, the players will be interviewed by a GAA Museum tour guide about their career, giving people a tour through their earliest memories of playing Gaelic Games, lining out for club and county, their heroes and their Croke Park memories, with the public able to watch online.”

Bórd Gáis Energy Legends Virtual Tour 2020 series schedule (confirmed to date):

Wednesday 17th June Jamesie O’Connor (Clare)

Wednesday 24th June Steven McDonnell (Armagh)

Wednesday 1st July Terence McNaughton (Antrim)

Wednesday 8th July Dara Ó Cinnéide (Kerry)

Wednesday 15th July Eoin Kelly (Tipperary)

Wednesday 22nd July Stefan White (Louth)

Wednesday 29th July Joe Connolly (Galway)

Wednesday 5th August Rena Buckley (Cork)

The series can be viewed on Bord Gáis Energy’s Rewards Club webpage bordgaisenergy.ie/my-rewards and the official GAA website gaa.ie and on crokepark.ie/legends.

