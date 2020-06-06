‘Unbridled passion’ - Turlough O’Brien steps down as Carlow manager

He has brought the decision forward to facilitate a smooth transition into next year

Turlough O’Brien has stepped down as manager of the Carlow football team. Photograph: Inpho

Turlough O’Brien has stepped down as manager of the Carlow football team. Photograph: Inpho

 

Carlow footballer manager Turlough O’Brien has stepped down from his role after six years in charge of his native county.

O’Brien was in his final year at the helm, but rather than complete the season when intercounty training resumes in September, he has brought the decision forward to facilitate a smooth transition into next year.

The GAA on Friday released its Covid-19 Safe Return to Gaelic Games plan for the weeks ahead - training will recommence for all county teams on September 14th and the intercounty championship will begin no sooner than October 17th. There is a possibility the All-Ireland championships could run into 2021.

In 2018 O’Brien led Carlow to promotion from Division Four for the first time in 33 years, before registering a first championship win over Kildare since 1953 to reach the last four of the Leinster championship. Their dreams of a first final appearance since 1944 were dashed by neighbours Laois in a four point defeat at Croke Park.

A county board statement on Saturday confirmed the news:

“We will never forget the special days in 2017 and 2018, particularly those sweltering evenings in Netwatch Cullen Park, when we took on some of the best the country has to offer under O’Brien’s stewardship.

“The most memorable of all however, must be that famous afternoon in Tullamore when the Manager led our team to a famous Championship victory over Kildare en route to the Leinster semi-final.

“The absolute professionalism, utter dedication and unbridled passion which Turlough brought to the Carlow senior football set up over the past six years, alongside his various backroom staff, has undoubtedly elevated Carlow’s football status to new heights.

“We take this opportunity to thank him unreservedly for all he has done during his tenure and we wish him every success and happiness for the future. He truly embodies the spirit of ‘CarlowRising’.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.