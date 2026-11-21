There was no last straw for Michael Murphy. No morning when he woke up with bones creaking louder than the alarm clock, no bronco session when some young buck blew him to bits. He didn’t find himself getting washed away by the tide of his 37 years. It was more of a dripping tap, annoying and insistent and unfixable.

Donegal’s year ended in Croke Park and Murphy’s last act was to get whistled for a square ball, four points down to Dublin with the hooter imminent. His final kick at the posts iced the two-point free that forced extra-time but he ended up missing half of it on a black card for the dust-up that followed. He could still do the thing. He just could no longer do all the things.

“You often heard players over the years saying that when the time comes, you know it,” Murphy says now. “I was never too sure about that or what it meant. But there was a couple of times in the Dublin game where I knew where I had to be but couldn’t quite get there. It’s only small things that nobody would notice except yourself.

“There were a couple of kick-outs that went to the inside of me and my man and in your head you’re going, ‘Okay, that’s maybe a 40/60 ball rather than a 50/50 but I can still get across to it.’ But you just weren’t getting there. You just weren’t making it.

“Those are the ones. People watching on wouldn’t really be able to see it, they’d maybe be making excuses for you – the ball was on the wrong side or whatever. But as soon as you say it to other players, they go, ‘Aye, I know what you mean.’ It’s those conversations. You know it’s time then.”

Donegal’s Michael Murphy scores a late two-pointer from a free to force extra time against Dublin. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Murphy was 35 in November 2024 when the word went out that he was back in the Donegal set-up. He played in 23 of Donegal’s 30 matches in the two seasons that followed, including starts in all 15 of their championship games. He retires having played 200 times for Donegal, 92 of them in the championship. He added an All Star, an Ulster medal and another 66 points to his name, moving him from seventh to second in the all-time championship scoring list.

By pretty much every metric then, his unretirement was a success. He didn’t add a second All-Ireland medal to his tally but they got back to within touching distance of one. Donegal have been to four All-Ireland finals in their history; Murphy is the only man to have played in three of them. Losing to Kerry last year obviously hurt. Standing pitchside with a mic in his hand when he could have done something about it would have hurt way more.

“I’m delighted I did it,” he says. “Absolutely no question marks at all. I enjoyed those two years as much as any I ever had with Donegal. I said that to the players and to Jim when I was leaving. What they’ve created there, I just absolutely loved it. Loved the football, loved the training, loved the group, the challenge, everything.

“And listen, there were some tight times. The Down game, the Cork game, the All-Ireland final. They’re horrible times. But the perspective I had going into those two years helped me. I just wish I had that perspective a bit earlier in my career.

“I know in the GAA and in sport it’s about winning and there’s nobody more mad to win games than me. You would have pushed it in the dressingroom – needing to win another Ulster, needing to win the next All-Ireland, needing to win the next National League game. But Jesus, the journey is where all the good memories are from. And the two years that I went back playing, I was appreciating them as I went along more than I ever did before.”

Michael Murphy competing for a ball with Adam O’Neill of Meath in athe 2025 All-Ireland semi-final. Photo: Bryan Keane/Inpho

So much was different second time around. The sport itself for a start. All the jokes about Murphy moulding the new rules to suit himself before popping back in to play the new game got their punchline in 2025. Last summer was the highest-scoring championship of his whole career. Even if you’d counted his eight two-pointers in old money, he still split the posts 44 times.

[ Michael Murphy’s greatness lay in his self-sacrifice for DonegalOpens in new window ]

But he had a different role too. Murphy captained Donegal for 12 seasons before his first retirement. As Christy O’Connor has pointed out, it’s impossible to prove that anyone has done it for longer in the history of the GAA – and equally impossible to imagine anyone doing it again. When he went back, he was still the on-pitch general. But all the other stuff wasn’t his burden to carry any more.

“In all my years playing football, I never enjoyed two years like it. The lack of responsibility around the captaincy. The lack of expectation I put myself under when I went back. I was very much, ‘If I can just train with this team and maybe help on the training ground, brilliant.’ And all of a sudden, you get in there and five minutes becomes 10 minutes and 10 minutes becomes a half and a couple of substitute appearances becomes a game.

“Not having an expectation of anything made me enjoy it more. I came to it after two years out when I was trying loads of different things – coaching and media and just trying to figure things out. So when I went back in, all that went away and I just probably went into a bit of a bubble and loved it.

“Training with the boys, training with the younger generation, sitting in the middle of the bus with Gavin Mulreaney, the subkeeper. The boys were laughing at us because we’re two completely different characters. He’d be a very fun, joking, jovial and I’d have been a bit more methodical, focused on preparation and so on. Those experiences I think helped me just to be that kind of cog in the wheel. Rather than being front and centre as captain.”

Donegal Manager Jim McGuinness embracing Michael Murphy. Photo: Ben Brady/Inpho

If the course of the first year back ran relatively smooth, they were never right in 2026. More to the point, Murphy was never right. He got a bad Achilles injury around the time of the Mayo game in 2025 and reckons he didn’t do one training session with the team between then and the All-Ireland final. He got surgery in the off-season but did his hamstring after the Down game this year. He was never fully fit for any of it, in essence.

In the middle of it all, he became a pantomime villain for the first time in his career. The punch he landed on Kerry defender Dylan Casey in the league final followed him all through the summer. He was booed relentlessly in Killarney and again in Croke Park by a Hill full of Dubs.

For most of his career, he had lived a blessed life, generally on the right side of referees. The irony this time around is that if he’d been dealt with properly for the Casey blow, there probably wouldn’t have been another word about it. But getting away with it in the moment poisoned the well for him later in the year.

“This is the first time really that I’ve spoken about it,” he says. “The one against Kerry, I still maintain to this day that I didn’t mean it. I suppose nobody will believe me – even my own team-mates wouldn’t believe me! But I definitely didn’t mean for it to happen the way it happened.

“Did I mean to go in aggressively and tackle him? One hundred per cent. But I didn’t mean to connect in the face whatsoever and whether people believe it or not, that’s where I’m comfortable with. I didn’t want that outcome, without a shadow of a doubt. I didn’t want to hurt anyone or anything like that. But that’s what happened and obviously there was a furore around it…

Donegal's Patrick McBrearty and Michael Murphy celebrate an Ulster Championship in 2025. Photo: Ben Brady/Inpho

“There was no word about it in the group. Yes, you probably could sense it in the outside world all right – with your parents and Annie and all. They were maybe living in circles that were bringing it up more than inside the group.

“Listen, it was unfortunate but that’s where the truth lay. I hold my hands up. It was wrong, a wrong action. But yeah, as everyone knows, I’m not a good tackler.”

[ Michael Murphy can now retire from Donegal without a question hanging over himOpens in new window ]

All in the past now – any tackling Murphy does from here on out, loose or otherwise, will be for Glenswilly in the Donegal championship. There’s a bit of soft talk around the place of a Michael Murphy-shaped vacancy in the Donegal back room but he’s not ready to go there. He and Annie welcomed their first child into the world in the middle of the summer. That’s what life is about just now.

“You don’t realise how selfish you were with all your time until he comes along. When you were playing intercounty football, you woke up in the morning and everything was centred around you. Where you were going to get your breakfast, planning your lunch, your recovery, your day. But there’s somebody else now that goes before you in the pecking order. So that’s great. Great energy, great buzz.”

He’s coaching a bit with the club under-21s, as he has done for the past few years. He’s the Head of Sport at Atlantic Technological University in Letterkenny. It feels inevitable that he will someday be the head man at Glenswilly or Donegal or both. He would have thought that for a long time too. But nothing is chiselled in stone, ever.

Michael Murphy does not yet know if a big coaching role is in his future. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

“When I was in my mid-20s and maybe even late-20s, yeah, 100 per cent that was me. I wanted to get into that side of things. I was already doing stuff at the club and with the college. I loved it. But seeing it again first-hand, even just Jim and the back room team, what they do and what they put into it.

“There would have to be just so many parts right in your own life to be able to give what it needs. That’s what I would need to square away in my own head to be comfortable doing it. I just couldn’t be comfortable doing small bits of it here and there.”

That was never his way. He was all in or he was nothing.

He was everything.