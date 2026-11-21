Ireland captain Dan Sheehan training at the Aviva Stadium on Friday. 'Just pick the ball up and go. It can’t be that complicated.' Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Nations Championship: Ireland v South Africa, Aviva Stadium, Saturday, 4.40pm – Live on Virgin Media One and UTV

No need, one imagines, for a Mexican Wave this week. Nor indeed, for any blasts from Neil Diamond or Frankie Valli, for surely no one will be able to take their eyes of this game.

Rassie Erasmus won’t be here in body but he sure will be here in spirit, not forgetting the 100,000-plus who have signed up to his watch-along from his hotel room. Presumably one of those might be World Rugby to ensure he’s abiding by the rules of his six-game sanction. This “includes any match-day involvement including coaching, direct or indirect contact with team management or players on match days.” But if anyone would dare to flout those stipulations?

In truth, this game didn’t need his Monday outpourings or the weeklong fallout, nor even the status of a Nations Championship round-six fixture, wherein Ireland could still finish the northern hemisphere table anywhere from first to fourth.

It has it all anyway; Ireland on a mission to avenge last year’s scrum pummelling on the corresponding weekend, the Springboks to avenge last week’s loss in Paris and all manner of perceived injustices. As with last year’s 24-13 win here, no doubt there will be another 10,000-plus Springboks invasion whipped into a frenzy.

Last year, their presence and the officiating provoked the home support. This would be a good day to reclaim Zombie. Dolores and The Cranberries are true Limerick after all.

Rarely will a first scrum generate such a frisson of anticipation and/or foreboding. A year ago, the Boks’ scrum accounted for many of the 18 penalties, two of Ireland’s four yellow cards, and a penalty try.

This was compounded by a 20-minute red card for James Ryan, as Ireland had no lock on the bench, which meant Ryan Baird moved into the secondrow alongside Tadhg Beirne.

Also, Joe McCarthy is back, while Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong have been in prime nick this season, and starting Dan Sheehan at number eight utilises Rónan Kelleher’s scrummaging from the start, and the pack and John Fogarty will have been pinpointing this as an opportunity for redemption.

James Ryan with James McNabney, Stuart McCloskey and Ciaran Frawley during the team huddle at the Aviva on Friday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

James Ryan and Nick Timoney will also have to have big games off the bench.

If the scrum doesn’t buckle on the scale of last year, and the Sheehan at eight experiment works, then Ireland have a big chance.

Even when forcing eight scrum penalties against France last week in Paris, South Africa still couldn’t win. Their back play was quite lateral and lacked a cutting edge, increasing the focus on the truly gifted Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who was agitator-in-chief last year for an out of character head-high shot on Tommy O’Brien which only merited a yellow.

As Erasmus pointed out in one of his more sanguine moments, the Springboks lost two matches in each of the of the past three years and last week was their third loss this year. Yet not since November 2022, when beaten on successive Saturdays by Ireland and France, have they lost two on the bounce, and they’ve played 52 games since then.

Sheehan echoed his master’s voice in crystallising his new role by not overthinking this move. “Like, eight on my back, just pick the ball up and go. It can’t be that complicated. That’s my approach to it, to be honest.”

[ ‘It can’t be that complicated’: Dan Sheehan not fazed by number eight roleOpens in new window ]

His own uncomplicated approach also echoes his coach and could feed off the day.

“You can feel the excitement around town. Much more people want tickets. It’s a good kick-off time, Saturday evening. There’s a good buzz around the family group chats. You can feel it in the atmosphere and you’ve seen last year what it was like, both teams getting stuck into the crowd. It makes for a proper Test match.

“These opportunities don’t come up much when you have the world champions in your home backyard. It’s great to have the opportunity to play in front of our home crowd and hopefully put on a performance.

Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi at the South Africa Captain's Run in UCD on Friday. Photograph: Inpho

“I don’t think we’re a million miles off. Obviously that was a bit of a beating last year but if we get a few things right, it can be a special day for Irish rugby. We need to focus on making sure we put on a show for our incredible support at home.”

There is a school of thought, espoused by informed judges, that Sheehan being named at number eight is a ruse, in which case it’s a very elaborate and un-Andy Farrell-like ruse.

This is the acid test, for sure. By around 6.40pm Farrell and everyone else will learn a good deal about this team. The Boks are 10-point favourites, and they have the physical firepower and all the motivation necessary, particularly when factoring in the bench.

But, lest we forget, Ireland have won four of the last six meetings and, if it’s a proper Irish crowd who are given an early entry into the game well, Ireland are at home. Many of this team went toe to toe with the Boks in a Parisian arm wrestle and even more beat a locked and fully loaded Boks in Durban. These are the games that Farrell is every bit as adept as Erasmus in having his team primed for a supreme, unremitting physical effort for 80 minutes-plus.

If the scrum fronts up, Jamison Gibson-Park, Sam Prendergast and others have the game of their lives, and their reunited back three should improve Ireland’s aerial game, then with Prendergast’s potent kicking game, Robert Baloucoune’s pace and some strike plays, they have the ability to emulate France in scoring the three or four tries that may be enough.

[ View from South Africa: Eben Etzebeth is grinning ear to ear at the ‘arrogant’ IrishOpens in new window ]

The flipside is that since that day in Durban, Ireland have lost all six matches against the big three above them in the world rankings and by an average of 15 points. The catalogue of injuries at number eight may take its toll but this would be a good game to arrest that trend.

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan (Leinster); Robert Baloucoune (Ulster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Mack Hansen (Connacht); Sam Prendergast (Leinster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Rónan Kelleher (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster); Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Tadhg Beirne (Munster); Ryan Baird (Leinster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster, capt).

Replacements: Tom Stewart (Ulster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Thomas Clarkson (Leinster), James Ryan (Leinster), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Craig Casey (Munster), Ciarán Frawley (Connacht), Bundee Aki (Connacht).

SOUTH AFRICA: Damian Willemse (Stormers); Kurt-Lee Arendse (Dynaboars), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Ethan Hooker (Sharks); Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers), Morne van den Berg (Lions); Ox Nché (Sharks), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Wilco Louw (Stormers); Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Franco Mostert (hHonda Heat); Siya Kolisi (Stormers, capt), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Unattached), Cameron Hanekom (Bulls).

Replacements: Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Bulls), Gerhard Steenekamp (Bulls), Thomas du Toit (Sharks), Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Paul de Villiers (Stormers), Marco van Staden (Bulls), Grant Williams (Kobe Steelers), Canan Moodie (Bulls).

Referee: Christope Ridley (Eng).

Overall head-to-head: Played 31, Ireland 10 wins, 1 draw, 20 defeats.

Last five meetings: (2022) Ireland 19 South Africa 16. (2023) Ireland 13 South Africa 8 (RWC). (2024) South Africa 27 Ireland 20. South Africa 24 Ireland 25. (2025) Ireland 13 South Africa 24.

Betting: 16/5 Ireland, 20/1 Draw, 11/4 South Africa. Handicap odds (Ireland +10pts) 10/11 Ireland, 22/1 Draw, 10/11 South Africa.

Forecast: South Africa to win a one-score game.