Cork’s Séamus Harnedy retires from intercounty hurling

Seamus Harnedy of Cork in action against Clare. Harnedy has retired from intercounty hurling. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Cork’s Séamus Harnedy has retired from intercounty hurling after 15 years.

A three-time All-Star, the 36-year-old won four Munster titles – including 2018 as team captain – and a league title in 2025. The St Ita’s forward was a substitute in Cork’s All-Ireland final defeats to Clare (2024) and Tipperary (2025).

“And that’s a wrap. It’s hard to put into words what the last 15 years in the Cork jersey have meant to me,” Harnedy said in a statement on social media.

“I’ve had the honour of playing with and against some of the greatest hurlers of all time. On top of that I’ve had the privilege of working under outstanding management teams and mentors but the time has come to step away.

“Incredibly grateful for the support from my family, my friends, my club, St. Ita’s and the people of Cork. Rebels abú go deo.”