Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland plays a shot on the 16th hole during day three of the BMW Australian PGA Championship at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney. Photograph: Matt King/Getty Images

Tom McKibbin will go into the final round of the BMW Australian PGA Championship four shots behind leader Nicolai von Dellingshausen after the Northern Ireland golfer carded a two-under 70 in windy conditions in Sydney on Saturday.

McKibbin got himself into contention after a bogey-free seven-under 65 on Friday, but he couldn’t repeat the feat in his third round around The Lakes Golf Club, with a bogey on the par-five eighth and a double-bogey on the 10th. That left him over par for his round after two earlier birdies, but he bounced back in style with three straight birdies from the 14th to sign for a two-under 70 that moved him to 12 under for the tournament.

He will start the final round in a share of third position with Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat and one behind Sweden’s Alex Noren, with both golfers carding 65 in their third rounds.

German golfer Von Dellingshausen will take a three-shot lead into the final round after the 33-year-old carded six birdies and three bogeys in a three-under-par 69 to move to 16 under.

Australian Cameron Smith, who is playing his first DP World Tour event since the collapse of LIV Golf, slipped back into a share of 11th place despite a birdie at the 17th.

The 33-year-old former Open winner, who is playing on the Tour under a specific agreement, carded a two-over-74 to sit nine shots off the pace.

Fan favourite Aphibarnrat finished the day with eight birdies, just weeks after losing his 2027 DP World Tour status.

Australian Haydn Barron finished the round in fifth, followed by Dutchman Lars van der Vight with a three-under 69.

Fellow Australian Adam Scott and New Zealander Daniel Hillier were tied for seventh, alongside American MJ Maguire.

Tee times were brought forward after Australia’s weather bureau forecast severe thunderstorms and the chance of hail in the afternoon.

Von Dellingshausen noted the wind had strengthened after play was done for the day around 2pm local time.

“[The] wind was increasing quite steadily from the first up to like the back nine where it was howling now,” he said.

“Overall [I’m] really happy with the score, but most of all very happy how I managed everything. Happy with the 69.”