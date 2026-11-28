The Taoiseach and Tánaiste have led tributes to comedian, actor, broadcaster and mental-health activist PJ Gallagher, who has died at the age of 51.

Micheál Martin said he was “deeply saddened” to hear of Gallagher’s death.

In a statement on social media, he said: “A gifted comedian, actor and broadcaster, he brought immense warmth and laughter to so many across Ireland. My heartfelt sympathies to his family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time”.

Tánaiste Simon Harris described Gallagher as “a true treasure of Irish broadcasting and comedy and said he had ”that rare and wonderful ability to make people feel as though they knew him personally”.

“Beyond his talents as a comedian and broadcaster, PJ showed remarkable courage in speaking so openly about his own mental health struggles. He was brave, articulate and supremely altruistic in sharing his deepest experiences to try to shine a light that could help others,” he added.

“His honesty helped challenge stigma, gave hope to others and reminded people that there is no shame in asking for help.”

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald described Gallagher as “a true blue-Dub, proud Northsider, a passionate supporter of Dublin GAA and Bohemians” with “a sharp social conscience”.

“He also spoke bravely and honestly about the mental health challenges he faced throughout his life. He encouraged men in particular to open up and talk when they are feeling down. He opened up about never feeling like he fitted in anywhere. His honesty was so refreshing and it touched a lot of people. It was very powerful and moving,” she said.

Gallagher, who in recent years co-presented Radio Nova’s Morning Glory programme with Jim McCabe, was a familiar face on Irish television for more than two decades, having appeared on shows including Naked Camera and The Young Offenders. He was also an acclaimed stand-up comic.

PJ Gallagher (L) and Jim McCabe launching a tandem cycle from Croke Park to Bray Head for the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation in Ocotober 2022

Radio Nova said in a statement: “Together with his great friend and on-air partner Jim McCabe, PJ brought laughter, warmth and an infectious sense of fun into the lives of listeners every morning on Radio Nova’s Morning Glory. Their natural chemistry, genuine friendship and wonderful ability to complement one another made for something truly special. For so many listeners, PJ and Jim were more than voices on the radio; they were friends who shared their mornings, brightened their days and made the everyday a little brighter.”

Radio Nova described Gallagher as a “courageous and honest advocate for mental health”.

“His willingness to speak so openly and candidly about his own experiences helped break down barriers, encouraged important conversations and gave countless people the courage to speak about their own struggles.”

Actor Alex Murphy, who starred in Young Offenders with Gallagher, shared photos on Instagram and wrote: “My heart is broken. I can’t believe it. The relentlessly funny PJ Gallagher will be missed beyond belief.”

PJ Gallagher and Hilary Rose in The Young Offenders

Hilary Rose, who also starred in The Young Offenders, posted a tribute on social media “with the heaviest of hearts”.

“It’s difficult to wrap my head around this one. I and all the team at The Young Offenders are devastated by the loss of PJ. Days were better with PJ around. I’m lost for words,” she said.

Comedian John Bishop wrote: “I am heartbroken at the loss of PJ Gallagher. I genuinely have no words that are appropriate. He was funny, kind, caring, humble and vulnerable.

“My thoughts go out to his close friends and family and he will be in my mind whenever I get on my bike to clear my head. A beautiful man and a tragic loss.”

PJ Gallagher unveiling a Bohemians social responsibility and community strategy. Photograph: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Comedian and actor Kevin McGahern wrote: “He was such a warm, sweet man who gave much more than he took. My thoughts go out to his family, colleagues and everyone whose lives were improved by his comedy and, of course, those who felt less alone when he spoke about his struggles.”

The Gaiety School of Acting, of which Gallagher was a graduate, described him as “one of Ireland’s most familiar and beloved voices, and we are hugely proud to count him among our graduates at the Gaiety School of Acting.

“PJ was a unique talent, a hardworking student; generous, warm and always quick to share his wonderful sense of humour.

“PJ’s advocacy for mental health meant so much to people across Ireland and had profound impact to many.”

In a statement issued on Friday night, his agent said Gallagher’s family and friends were “devastated” by his death.

The statement said he “spoke with remarkable candour about his experiences of mental illness. He wanted people to be able to talk about what they were going through without shame and that generosity meant a great deal to many people”.

Gallagher is survived by his partner Kelly Doolin and twins, a boy and a girl, who were born in August 2023.

In his memoir, Madhouse: The naked truth about my chaotic childhood, losing my mind and finding a place to call home, he documented his mental health struggles.

He subsequently made an acclaimed documentary – Changing My Mind – on mental health issues with his friend, the writer Stefanie Preissner.

Help is available if you are affected by any of the issues in this article. You can contact Samaritans’ free 24-hour helpline at 116123, by texting HELLO to 50808 or by e-mailing jo@samaritans.ie. You can also call Pieta on its free 24-hour helpline at 1800-247247 or text HELP to 51444