Key Limerick hurling management team members return for 2027

Paul Kinnerk and Caroline Currid have recommitted to the Limerick senior hurling management team for 2027.

It was confirmed last month that John Kiely was remaining at the helm of the county’s senior hurlers for an 11th season and it appears all the key members of Limerick’s backroom set-up are also to remain in place.

There had been doubts on whether Kinnerk, the team coach, and sport psychologist Currid would return but they are to be on-board again, as are selectors Donal O’Grady, Liam Cronin, John Flavin and Alan Cunningham.

Kiely told The Limerick Leader: “We had to have a bit of reflection to see what was the best thing to do going forward.

“We’ve obviously committed to going forward again for 2027 and we’re very much looking forward to that.

“Since that decision was made then, it was a case of ‘let’s start getting to work’ then with the backroom team.

“I’ve been meeting lots of the members of the backroom team for conversations just to get a bit of feedback from them, just to pick up on things that we can maybe do a little better, areas of improvement.”

Limerick completed a clean sweep in 2026 – winning the Munster Senior Hurling League, the National Hurling League, the Munster SHC and the All-Ireland SHC.