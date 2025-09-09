Mark McHugh confirmed as Westmeath senior football manager

Mark McHugh ahead of Westmeath's Division 2 league game against Louth in January. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Mark McHugh has been appointed as Westmeath senior football manager.

The former Donegal player was ratified by Lake County officials on Tuesday night to succeed Dermot McCabe at the helm.

McHugh, an All-Ireland winner in 2012, was a selector with Westmeath under McCabe this season.

“We are delighted to announce Mark McHugh as the new manager of the Westmeath Senior Football team,” a statement from Westmeath GAA read.

It also confirmed McHugh’s backroom team will include Coralstown Kinnegad’s Emmet McDonnell as assistant manager/selector, Tyrone duo Ryan Daly and Stephen “Archie” Beattie as head coach/selector and coach respectively, Jamie Gunoud from Tyrrellspass as a selector, and Armagh’s Tom Gribben as head of performance/strength & conditioning.

“We wish Mark and his team every success as they lead Westmeath into the season ahead,” the statement concluded.