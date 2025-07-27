Donegal player ratings: Conor O’Donnell impresses at both ends but key men fail to make impact

Donegal's Conor O'Donnell celebrates scoring a point during the All-Ireland final against Kerry at Croke Park. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

1. Shaun Patton (St Eunan’s)

Donegal lost seven of their own kick-outs in the first half, but Patton’s success rate improved in the second half. Had no chance for Kerry’s late goal. Rating: 5

2. Finnbarr Roarty (Naomh Conaill)

After a terrific season he was lost in the swamp of Donegal’s zonal defence, like so many others. Had a shot blocked down in the first half. Rating: 5

3. Brendan McCole (St Naul’s)

Having picked up trophy scalps all summer this was a bridge too far. Was taken for six scores by David Clifford, three of which were two pointers. Rating: 5

4. Péadar Mogan (St Naul’s)

Kept going manfully until the end but Donegal have been using their corner backs to launch counterattacks all season and it never materialised here. Rating: 5

Ryan McHugh of Donegal in action against Kerry's Brian Ó Beaglaoich during the all-Ireland final. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

5. Ryan McHugh (Kilcar)

Went off injured five minutes into the second half but didn’t have his customary influence on the play before that. Not alone in his struggles. Rating: 5

6. Eoghan Bán Gallagher (Killybegs)

Paid attention to Seán O’Shea without being his shadow. On that score he just about survived. Didn’t handle much ball and was replaced with 12 minutes to go. Rating: 6

7. Coalan McColgan (Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin)

When the Kerry attack was rampant in the first half he suffered like everybody else in the Donegal defence. The game passed him by and was replaced at half-time. Rating: 4

20. Caolan McGonagle (Buncranna)

Pitched into centrefield in a deviation from published line-up. He kicked a first-half point but Donegal struggled around in the middle, especially in the first half. Rating: 6

Donegal's Michael Langan in action against Joe O’Connor of Kerry. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

9. Michael Langan (St Michael’s)

Donegal needed a big game from him but he didn’t deliver against a Kerry centrefield pairing that nobody would have envisaged at the start of the season. Rating: 5

10. Shane O’Donnell (St Eunan’s)

Kicked a point in each half and when Kerry had the ball he was often the player standing closest to Paudie Clifford, without ever laying a finger on him. Rating: 6

11. Ciarán Thompson (Naomh Conaill)

Picked up an injury running through on goal after 20 minutes and was forced off a few minutes later. Had struggled to get into the game up to that point but a significant loss. Rating: 5

12. Ciarán Moore (St Eunan’s)

His dynamism had been one of the brightest features of Donegal’s play this season and had been brilliant in the semi-final, but he couldn’t make any impression here. Rating: 5

13. Conor O’Donnell (Carndonagh)

Probably Donegal’s most effective player. Kicked four points, two in each half, and made a terrific goal-line save when David Clifford rolled a shot past Patton. Rating: 8

Donegal's Michael Murphy in action during the All-Ireland final against Kerry. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

14. Michael Murphy (Glenswilly)

After a slow start, he kicked two points in succession from play during Donegal’s only productive spell in the first half. Couldn’t get his hands on the ball in the final quarter. Rating: 6

15 Oisín Gallen (Seán Mac Cumhaills)

Kicked three points from as many shots in the opening 22 minutes when Donegal were hanging on by their fingernails. Was sacrificed for fresh legs late on. Rating: 7

Substitutes

Jason McGee made a big difference around the middle when he came on at half-time. Of the other subs, Daire Ó Baoill kicked a point and Paddy McBrearty missed two chances. Rating: 6

Management

Donegal’s zonal defence was cut to shreds by Kerry and Donegal’s failure to tag Paudie Clifford was bewildering. Jim McGuinness and his management team didn’t have an in-game solution. Outflanked. Rating: 4