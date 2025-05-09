Skort protest: GPA seeks Minister’s support to ensure weekend fixtures proceed

Cork and Waterford are due to meet in the Munster Senior Final at The Ragg on Saturday. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) has asked Minister for Sport Patrick O’Donovan to support efforts to ensure this weekend’s intercounty camogie fixtures go ahead as planned.

Following a protest by the Dublin and Kilkenny teams over a rule requiring players to wear skorts for competitive fixtures ahead of last weekend’s Leinster semi-final more teams have joined the demonstrations, many of which have said they will line out in shorts for their upcoming fixtures.

On Saturday, Cork and Waterford are set to meet in the Munster Senior Final and both sides have indicated they intend to wear shorts for the game.

The two counties reiterated their decision to wear shorts for the fixture at The Ragg (throw-in 1pm) despite an announcement from the Camogie Association on Thursday that a Special Congress will be held on May 22nd at which delegates will vote on a motion to allow players the choice of wearing shorts or skorts. If the motion is passed, the association said the new rule would take effect two days later on May 24th.

However, it remains unclear whether the current rule will be enforced in the interim and if fixtures between protesting teams will be allowed to go ahead.

In a statement on Friday morning, the GPA said it has contacted the Minister asking him “to use his influence to call for an immediate, interim relaxation of the rule, allowing for choice until Camogie Special Congress has the opportunity to change the rule”.

“The GPA has also written to the Camogie Association for clarification on its position,” the statement added. “We continue to fully support any player’s choice to play in shorts or in skorts. The focus this weekend should be on the players and the game – not on enforcement.”