The draw for the provincial championships is on at 8pm on Thursday night on the GAA’s YouTube channel, and if that sounds a little small-time, you might not be wrong. Is watching provincial council officials pulling balls from drums, wearing the suit they bought for their daughter’s wedding, really the most glamour we can rustle up?

This is the sort of thing that used to energise me. But it’s November, Troy Parrott has been scoring goals for fun again this week, Rassie Erasmus is shouting his mouth off, and the draw for football games that will be played many months from now is really nowhere near the top of anyone’s priority list.

The time to give this draw the full bells and whistles treatment was 30 years ago, when it really did have the chance to define your entire season. Tyrone drawing Derry at home, with no backdoor and no safety net, was a pairing to stop you in your tracks in the mid-90s.

Now I’m starting to think we give this event just about the amount of coverage it deserves. That is not to say that these draws mean nothing, but they are no longer season-defining. And they’ll be around for a while, after the events of 2026.

Watching Roscommon, Armagh and Westmeath win their respective provinces in the space of one seven-day period in May was more than enough to convince the doubters. Kerry’s facile win over Cork in Killarney wasn’t much of a rebuttal in the opposite direction, but even at that, Cork will be a Division One team next year and it’s high time they got their act together. It would take a brave man to lift their head above the parapet with all that to look forward to again next year and say it is time the provinces were put out to pasture.

No, it looks like we’re stuck with what we have. Then again there were 10 trophies handed out in Gaelic football last year between league and championship, and they were won by 10 different teams. That’s a lot of happiness to go around.

So this draw is really only an amuse-bouche. It’s always good to know which two of the big three out west are playing each other in the opening weeks of the Connacht championship, and Ulster usually throws up an easy side of the draw, and an emphatically not-easy side.

Provincial draw is not what it once was. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

If you’re a Division One team, there’s an argument you want to play another big Division One team as early as possible in the championship. Win and you will get the benefit of preferred draws as a provincial finalist in the All-Ireland series. Lose, and at least you’ve lost early, and you have five weeks to rest and reset as Mayo did so effectively this year.

Of course, the real fun with GAA draws comes in the summertime. You have five months to prepare for your provincial bow, the least important game you’ll play in strict terms as it relates to your chances of lifting Sam Maguire. After that, most of the time you’ll have two weeks at most, and sometimes only five days, to prepare for the games that decide when your summer finishes.

Those All-Ireland championship draws are not without their controversy either, of course. The draw happening on Thursday night is plainly far too far away from the start of the championship for anyone to be getting too excited about. Conversely, every minute counts in summer, but the GAA steadfastly, perhaps obstinately, refuses to do the draws on the Sunday Game afternoon live show.

[ GAA provincial football draws explainer: When is it on and how does it work?Opens in new window ]

Instead they wait until Morning Ireland on the Monday, which is obviously bad for the county boards trying to organise away trips, and bad for coaches trying to scout opposition. But it does give the games that have just happened time to breathe. Draw these pairings at 6pm on Sunday, and so much of the immediate post-match coverage and the morning papers would then be casting eyes forward to the following week’s matches and leaving the games that have just finished in the shadows.

Every draw last summer threw up at least one blockbuster clash which dominated people’s thinking from the moment it came out of the hat, dragging all the football that had just been played into its gravitational pull. Monday morning draws don’t make logistical sense, but they make promotional sense.

And there is also something likeably chaotic about the Morning Ireland draws. The seemingly interminable wait for the draw to begin, the usual preamble telling us which pairings are allowed and which are not, the mental gymnastics as your list of possible opponents narrows, followed by the barrage of messages in the immediate aftermath, running the gamut from “we’ll take it” at the most excitable end of the spectrum, all the way through to “listen ... we’re as well off out of it”.

[ Mayo’s All-Ireland victory sparks record €1.4 million profit for county boardOpens in new window ]

For supporters, Monday then becomes a day for constantly refreshing the GAA website, waiting for the venues and times of the following weekend’s games to be announced. You get five months to decide whether you can be bothered to drive an hour down the road to Roscommon, and then five days to decide if an overnight stay in Clones is something everyone should try at least once in their lives. We can file it all under “that’s just the way we do things here”.