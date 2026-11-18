Mayo's Jack Coyne celebrates with the Sam Maguire Cup after they beat Kerry in the All-Ireland final. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Mayo’s All-Ireland final victory has sparked a record financial bonanza for the county board, generating a profit of €1.4 million.

At Tuesday night’s county board meeting, it was announced that turnover for 2026 was €6.2 million – an increase of €2.1 million on last year. And profit for the year was declared at €1.4 million – which is almost €1 million more than 2025 when the county board recorded a surplus of €500,099.

According to The Western People, Mayo GAA treasurer Valerie Murphy described the figures as “unbelievable results”.

The key driver of the financial surge was Mayo’s Sam Maguire triumph in July when Andy Moran’s side won the All-Ireland SFC for the first time since 1951.

And the bolstering of Mayo GAA’s coffers is not done yet. All 11,400 tickets for the county’s November 28th exhibition game against Kerry in London have been snapped up with Mayo projecting a windfall of €500,000 from that event.

A recent trip to the US by some of the Mayo players and management also generated in the region of €500,000. The county board also has several other initiatives planned over the coming weeks, including a Santa Experience at MacHale Park at which the Sam Maguire Cup will be present.

It was also announced at Tuesday’s meeting that clubs in the county that had paid levies to receive additional tickets for the All-Ireland final would receive a €2,500 rebate.