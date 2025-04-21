Nicky English: Glorious unpredictability of Munster championship rolls out for another year

Clare vs Cork in the first round of the Munster hurling championship. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

The beauty of the Munster championship in recent years has been its unpredictability – obviously not its outcome with Limerick having won the last six and the past three finals featuring the same two teams, but the individual matches and the way fortunes swing.

By half-time in Ennis, everything was going to plan. Cork were comfortable and making their advantages of pace and scoring tell. They were getting the frees that they didn’t get in the All-Ireland final and they had that desire to punish the opposition.

But in the three halves that followed, both there in Cusack Park and then later, in Thurles, everything went gloriously off script. These were two fantastic contests but in different ways. Limerick-Tipperary always looked like it could be a draw from an early stage but I’m still not sure how Clare-Cork ended the way it did.

I expected there to be a needle in it, which there duly was. The most critical flashpoint was Shane Barrett getting the red card but that was eventually. It had been simmering.

Maybe the sending-off was harsh but at the same time, there was too much going on for the referee to ignore. Someone was going to pay the price and Barrett got the bill.

By the time he went off, Cork had made a number of substitutions, which looked planned, and that contributed to losing their shape a little when they went down to 14, so it’s not surprising they were relieved to come out of there with the draw.

It’s still not fully apparent to me how Clare salvaged it. When they first closed the gap after half-time, Cork just eased it out again and looked as if they had enough done. Certainly, Clare were fighting hard but they were a fraction off.

Tony Kelly was blocked down a couple of times. John Conlon was blocked by Alan Connolly and nearly gave away a goal, and they shot wides. Just before half-time when they needed a goal, Patrick Collins made a very good save.

Cork's Alan Connolly is challenged by Adam Hogan of Clare in the first round of the Munster hurling championship. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

The best elements of Cork that showed up in the league final were again on display. Brian Hayes and Connolly were really, really outstanding. Hayes may have got the goals, but Connolly set one up and was very dangerous. Darragh Fitzgibbon at centre forward also gives them plenty.

What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and I think they’ll benefit from the reality check, especially as they didn’t lose. They’re still a dangerous team but Pat Ryan will have big worries about Rob Downey, as he looked in difficulty with a knee injury.

You have to credit Clare with turning around a 12-point margin. They showed grit and determination for a side still looking for their best form. Not surprising given their manager and his personality.

Training will have a bounce this week.

Thurles was an outstanding game. Tipperary really took the fight to Limerick from the word go. Jake Morris had oceans of possession playing at centre forward unlike in the league final and they got up and running really quickly.

They brought a far sharper edge than in the league final and challenged hard on the Limerick puck-out. On their own, they were able to break the ball and invariably, they were contesting and winning it. Everything was sped up a notch, which will be very heartening for Liam Cahill after the league final setback.

Eoghan Connolly hit four frees from his own half-back line, which was just remarkable. Darragh McCarthy wasn’t missing any frees up front either and played really well. It galvanised Tipp’s supporters and sowed a few doubts for Limerick.

John McGrath’s second goal was as good as you’d see. The amount of intricate hand passes that led to that goal were phenomenal and then his finish was outstanding. Tipp had walked it through the middle against Limerick, which was impressive.

Limerick’s Shane O'Brien and Robert Doyle of Tipperary in the first round of the Munster hurling championship. Photograph: James Crombie

Limerick responded well. Shane O’Brien up front had an outstanding game and scored a great goal, as did Adam English. Tom Morrissey was the only change starting but Kyle Hayes lined out in attack with Will O’Donoghue covering centre back.

Limerick are going to need players back, however. They got Peter Casey back in the second half and he did well, but they also need Dan Morrissey and Darragh O’Donovan. They just need game time. Limerick haven’t gone away, but neither have they rewritten their league script either.

The Munster championship now comes down to three games for these teams.

The hype around Cork may be a little dented, but their strengths remain the same.

Tipp started young talented players and they looked well equipped for this level.

The reality is though that one of these four teams’ championship will be over in a few weeks and I’m not sure we’re any closer to identifying which one it’s going to be.

The Munster championship hasn’t got any easier to call.

Leinster on the other hand hasn’t got any harder to call. Kilkenny are well out in front and demonstrated that on Saturday. I had been unimpressed by what I saw of Galway in the league and in a way wasn’t too surprised by how easily Kilkenny beat them.

Dublin and Wexford will fancy themselves against Galway unless there’s a big improvement.