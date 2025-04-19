Mark McInerney’s two goals see Clare past Tipperary in Ennis

Clare's Mark McInerny scores a goal against Tipperary goalkeeper Shane Ryan during the Munster SFC semi-final at Cusack park in Ennis. Photograph: Natasha Barton/Inpho

Munster SFC semi-final: Clare 2-18 Tipperary 1-15

Two goals from Mark McInerney fired Clare to a third consecutive Munster football final appearance for the first time since 1917 after a six-point victory over Tipperary.

The Éire Óg Ennis star finished with 2-5 as Peter Keane’s side sealed Sam Maguire football in front of a home crowd of 2,893.

Premier captain Steven O’Brien opened the scoring by launching a two-pointer despite being knocked to the ground. It almost turned into a dream start when Micheál Freaney was fouled for a penalty but O’Brien shot too high and struck the upright.

Clare awoke to take the lead by the 18th minute with McInerney overlapping into space to blast home to make it 1-2 to 0-2.

Clare raided the Tipp kick-out for the next three points via Keelan Sexton, Emmet McMahon and Aaron Griffin to complete a 1-5 streak of scores.

The half ended in a welter of excitement as Tipp corner forward Darragh Brennan lashed a goal chance over the crossbar, kicked a second point after Shane Ryan saved from Brian McNamara, and landed a two-pointer.

That cut the half-time gap to two, 1-8 to 0-9. Extra spice was added with a bout of handbags outside the tunnel, which saw Mark Stokes and Alan Sweeney black-carded on the resumption.

During that period of 14-a-side, McInerney outscored Tipp by 1-2 to 0-1. The goal punished a handling error through a slick counterattack led by Manus Doherty. Braces for McInerney and McMahon extended their scoring streak to 1-6.

Clare led 2-16 to 0-11 entering the final five minutes but Tipp came with a late burst of 1-4. Paudie Feehan kicked a two-pointer off his left before Seán O’Connor punched in a goal on 70 minutes. But Clare escaped the press to tag on insurance points from Sexton and McMahon.

CLARE: E Tubridy; R Lanigan, C Brennan, M Doherty; F Kelleher, C Rouine, A Sweeney; B McNamara, E McMahon (0-0-4); D Coughlan, A Griffin (0-0-2), C Downes (0-0-1); E Cleary (0-0-3, 1f), M McInerney (2-0-5, 2f, 1 45), K Sexton (0-0-2).

Subs: D Walsh (0-0-1) for Downes (44 mins); S Griffin for A Griffin (57); G Murray for Cleary (64); R McMahon for Kelleher (68); T O’Callaghan for Tubridy (70, inj).

TIPPERARY: S Ryan; J Madigan, J Feehan, J Harney; M Stokes, L Boland, P Feehan (0-1-0); M Russell (0-0-1), K Costello; M Freaney (0-0-1), S O’Brien (0-1-0), B Comerford; C Smith (0-0-3, 2f), M O’Shea, D Brennan (0-1-2).

Subs: E Moloney for Comerford (25 mins); M McFadden for Boland, S O’Connor (1-0-2, 1f) for O’Shea (both 42); J O’Neill for O’Brien (51); J Nevin for Stokes (61).

Referee: J Molloy (Galway).