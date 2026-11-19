Bobby Farnham in action. The former ice hockey star is now backing the €250 million ice hockey arena project planned for Dublin. Photograph: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

A former ice hockey star and part-owner of the reigning Stanley Cup champions is now backing the €250 million ice hockey arena project planned for Dublin.

Bobby Farnham, a former National Hockey League (NHL) player and minority owner of the 2026 Stanley Cup-winning Carolina Hurricanes, has been unveiled by Prime Arena Holdings, the company behind the project, as its latest big-name investor.

Farnham, who played for the New Jersey Devils, the Montreal Canadians and, at the end of his career, for the Belfast Giants in the UK’s Elite Ice Hockey League, said he was convinced the Irish would take to the sport.

“You have hurling and rugby over there. It’s like a faster mixture of the two,” he told The Irish Times.

“It takes a little time to fully understand, but from the entertainment side of it, it’s an easy sport to fall in love with,” he said.

The proposed scheme, to be located in Cherrywood, south Dublin, aims to serve as a national hub for winter sports as well as a concert and corporate events venue.

The plan is that the arena would host the State’s first professional ice hockey franchise, which would compete in the UK league.

Farnham, whose family are part owners of the Market Basket supermarket chain in the US, said a purpose-built arena “like this” can be a “catalyst” for the local economy.

He cited the Belfast Giants arena, located in the city’s Titanic Quarter, which is said to have generated up to £2 billion (€2.4 billion) in economic benefit for Belfast.

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Most of the ice hockey stadiums in North America are public-private partnerships as they provide a focal point for the community and are often constructed as part of urban renewal schemes, he said.

Dublin was the ideal location for a new arena and new franchise, Farnham said, noting the growing popularity of ice hockey in the US and globally.

New NHL franchises have popped up in California, Texas and Florida, not traditional ice hockey strongholds.

“These places are being galvanised by these NHL teams,” he said.

A planning application for the 10,500-capacity stadium development was submitted to Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council last month.

Prime Arena Holdings also submitted a Government grant application for €66 million last year, roughly a quarter of the cost. It has been engaging with the Department of Sport on the business case for the project.

“We are now looking to bring the Government grant process to a close in order to begin building next year,” chief executive Dermot Rigley said.

“International investors want to see Government alongside them, and a clear decision is what unlocks the rest of the capital,” he said.

The group hopes to get planning approval by the second quarter of next year and to commence construction work in the final quarter of 2027.

If all goes to plan, it hopes the venue could be up and running by 2030, in time for the 2031 UK ice hockey season.

The proposed venue has been designed by sports architecture firm Populous, whose portfolio includes the Sphere in Las Vegas and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.