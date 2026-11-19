The first time Gareth Hayden realised the importance of paid employment to a person with Down syndrome, he was in South Carolina on a football scholarship and studying to be a teacher.

He organised PE classes at a local high school at the time.

“There were two students who were late for every class for a year solid, but [they] would come in and tell me it was because they were at their job in Wendy’s,” he recalls. “That was a moment of pride for them to be able to tell me that.”

Hayden has since worked in mainstream and special education in Ireland, including as a deputy principal in Cabra Community College, which he loved.

With his son Jack, who has Down syndrome, approaching the end of his education, Hayden wanted to focus more directly on employment.

With the support of his brother Alec, he set up Let’s Go! a year ago. A grant from Google helped the organisation to establish a training centre on Forbes Street, just off Grand Canal Dock in Dublin. The office is to be formally opened on Thursday by Emer Higgins, Minister of State at the Department of Children, Disability and Equality.

The centre’s three-person team consists of Hayden, lead trainer Lilyann Ho who was previously of Special Olympics Ireland, and trainee development specialist Sarah Claxton, an experienced special needs assistant.

They aim to provide the trainees with the basic skills and confidence they need to find and hold down meaningful employment.

With help from Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI), eight of the programme’s first 10 trainees are working in hospitality, retail and services firms such as the Marker Hotel, Mr Price and Bidvest Noonan.

“In a lot of the roles, the skill level isn’t necessarily massive but you have to have the confidence to go and do the job,” says Hayden. “That’s a huge part of it and that’s what we are looking to give people here."

In the centre’s small, open space, they go through scenarios that are likely to crop up in retail and other workplace settings. They play out interactions involving customers and colleagues, and provide general training in the sort of roles the trainees – a mix of all ages – have said they want to work in.

Let’s Go! also provides training to co-workers and follow-up supports to trainees and employers, with some roles evolving until the right fit is achieved for the person.

“The employment landscape is better these days,” says Aoife Gaffney of DSI. “It’s gone from about 6 per cent of adults with Down syndrome being in meaningful employment in 2018 to about 14 or 15 per cent now.”

Gaffney says there are “still lots of challenges”, with funding prominent on that list.

Ho and Claxton say the rewards are very worthwhile, with the experience trainees gain from travelling independently to and from the centre giving them the confidence to meet friends in places they might never have previously gone to themselves.

The paid work, once they get there, provides trainees with money to spend on shopping, entertainment or whatever they wish, something many take for granted.

“The difference with the first group (10 trainees who completed their nine-month part-time course at the start of the summer) was amazing,” says Claxton. “They are different people because of the confidence they gain. You can see it with the current group, even after eight weeks.”

Ho adds: “It gives them a new purpose in life, something to get up for . . . The same thing that all of us need.”

The trainees appear to share their enthusiasm. John Feighery, from Clonsilla, who currently works part-time with Starbucks in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, says he enjoys the chance “to do independent things” and hopes it will “get me a job placement”.

“I love it here,” says Nicola Jones (23), who does not have a job yet but hopes to land one in hotel housekeeping.

Asked if she thinks it would be tough work, she smiles and says “nah” – she reckons she would love it.