Derry’s Chrissy McKaigue retires from intercounty football

Derry’s Chrissy McKaigue has announced his intercounty retirement.

The 35-year-old versatile defender is a former Derry captain and represented the county in all four league divisions, while he also claimed Ulster senior titles in 2022 and 2023.

He made his championship debut with Derry in 2008 and had a two-year stint as an AFL player with Sydney Swans during his career.

McKaigue’s decision is a blow to new Derry manager Paddy Tally, who would have been hoping to utilise the Slaughtneil man’s leadership in the Oak Leaf dressingroom in 2025.

READ MORE

Derry GAA stated: “As a former Derry senior captain and an All-Star recipient in 2022, Chrissy leaves a legacy etched in determination, leadership, and excellence.

“Throughout his career – 149 senior appearances – Chrissy was more than just a player. His leadership both on and off the pitch guided Derry through some of its most defining moments in recent years, re-establishing the county as a force to be reckoned with in Gaelic football.

“Chrissy’s passion for Derry GAA was evident in every match, every tackle, and every rallying cry to his team.

“His All-Star recognition in 2022 was a fitting testament to his skill, work ethic, and commitment, but his contributions went far beyond individual accolades. Chrissy embodied what it means to play for your county – with pride, loyalty, and unwavering belief.

“While his chapter as a player closes, there is no doubt that Chrissy McKaigue’s impact on Gaelic games in Derry is far from over. His leadership, vision, and dedication ensure he will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the sport in the county, inspiring generations to come.

“Thank you, Chrissy, for your remarkable service to Derry football. You retire as a Derry great, and your influence will continue to shine brightly in the years ahead.”