Added Time: Another spin of the wheel for Leinster v Munster

It’s the last Added Time Friday podcast before our switch to Mondays and there’s a lot to get through.

After the explosive start to the Leinster Hurling Championship last weekend, it’s the turn of Munster this weekend to get out of the blocks. Seán Moran and Keith Duggan look ahead to Limerick v Tipperary and Cork v Clare, with a little Wexford v Dublin thrown in for good measure.

The Pro14 is getting to the sorting-out stage, the with RDS hosting Leinster v Munster in the semi-final on Saturday. Gerry Thornley and Gavin Cummiskey break down another spin of the wheel for the biggest rivalry in the Irish game.

There’s also some hot Tyrone v Monaghan chat and a bit of FA Cup quizzing too.

All in this weekend’s Added Time podcast with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

