West Brom to appoint Darren Moore as manager

West Bromwich Albion will appoint Darren Moore as their manager after his successful stint in interim charge.

Moore took over in April following the sacking of Alan Pardew and oversaw a striking improvement in results, winning three and drawing two of his six matches to give West Brom hope of survival where there had seemingly been none.

Relegation was confirmed before a final-day defeat at Crystal Palace and Moore has been entrusted with trying to return the club to the Premier League. The 44-year-old former defender has coached at West Brom for several years but this will be his first experience of full-time management.

West Brom considered other candidates, including the Brentford manager, Dean Smith.

Guardian Service