Pale Munster need to bring colour back to their season in Toulon

As the club season moves beyond midpoint, the gist of Gordon D’Arcy’s report card for three of the four provinces is: ‘Must do better’. Ulster, though, “are now playing with a contagious confidence”, while the others have all “struggled to find sustained consistency”. Munster, in particular, “look a pale shadow of their early season promise”, back-to-back interprovincial defeats eroding their self-belief as they prepare to take on Toulon in the Champions Cup on Sunday.

And finding some consistency is key, says Mike Prendergast. Johnny Watterson hearing from the Munster assistant coach ahead of that trip to the south of France. Their bouncebackability will be put to the test after their URC hiding by Ulster last weekend, as will Connacht’s following their drubbing by Leinster. Linley MacKenzie talks to John Muldoon about their next challenge, a daunting game away to Montpellier on Sunday.

In Gaelic games, Gordon Manning hears from Mayo manager Andy Moran, a firm supporter of the pre-league competitions which were put in cold storage last year but have returned for 2026 – but could be discontinued again.

And Gordon also talks to Galway manager Pádraic Joyce, who is now entering his seventh season at the helm of his native county. He wasn’t entirely sure that he wanted to come back this year, but “the grá”, he says, is back.

His grá for his beloved Manchester United has been tested, though. “Chopping and changing managers isn’t going to help ... the manager can’t be the problem all the time,” he says. But Ruben Amorim has been chopped, the latest speculation that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will return to take the interim wheel.

If Amorim – and Enzo Maresca, who has been replaced by Liam Rosenior at Chelsea – paid the price for their failings, what about “the executive class” at their clubs who appointed them? “If coaches were once chefs,” writes Jonathan Liew, “they are now more akin to Deliveroo drivers: not really responsible for the food, but still ultimately answerable if it arrives cold or leaks out of the box.”

Ian O’Riordan, meanwhile, has word on the dawn of a new era for Bray Rowing Club after its successful bid to take over the tenancy of the Bray Boxing Club building where Katie Taylor started her career.

TV Watch: Limerick meet Cork in the Munster Hurling League this evening (TG4, 7.35pm) and you also have a mountain of football to choose from. Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao square up in the semi-finals of the Spanish Supercopa...in Saudi Arabia (TNT Sports 1, 7pm), and Sky have live coverage of all eight Premier League games – including Burnley v an Amorim-less Manchester United (8.15pm).