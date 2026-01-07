Flu hospitalisations up by a third in one week, HSE figures show

The HSE is urging the public to ensure they are up to date with vaccination. Photograph: Laila Stevens/The New York Times

The number of people hospitalised with flu has increased by a third over the past week, following a drop-off over the Christmas period.

The country’s flu season arrived earlier than usual this year, with cases believed to have peaked before Christmas and reducing the week after.

However, the increased socialisation during the festive period has seen cases of the illness increase again.

Latest data from the Health Service Executive (HSE) shows there were 2,049 cases of the virus recorded in the week up to January 3rd.

This is up from the 1,777 cases recorded the week before, but still considerably lower than the peak of 3,547. There were 512 people with flu in hospital up to the end of January 3rd, up from 374 the week prior.

Additionally, there were 588 respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases last week, including 196 hospitalisations. This was an increase on the 399 cases and 119 hospitalisations recorded in the week ending December 27th. RSV is a common virus that causes coughs and colds.

Covid-19 has not been a prevalent respiratory illness this winter season, with 216 cases recorded last week and 66 hospitalisations. There were also 35 cases of norovirus, also known as the winter vomiting bug.

The HSE has urged caution around the latest figures, stating data is affected by the Christmas and New Year holiday period and reporting, testing and other changes in the health system at this time.

Speaking earlier this week, Dr Colm Henry, chief clinical officer of the HSE, said the healthcare system responded well to the surge in influenza this winter.

On Monday, there were 700 people in hospital with flu or RSV, according to the latest figures from the HSE.

“Between the efforts of all services, in hospitals and in the community, we have seen a more efficient flow of patients resulting in less congestion within emergency departments,” Dr Henry said.

“Many of our excellent staff have worked extremely hard to protect patients and services from the pressures caused by the high level of respiratory illness at this time, on top of the normal pressures caused by other illnesses and accidents.”

Dr Henry said the organisation expects pressure to build in early January, which is “traditionally the time of highest pressure on the health services”.

“We would urge people to continue to follow the public health advice, staying at home when sick where possible, ensuring you are up to date with vaccination, and considering alternative healthcare services for treatment, such as GP, GP Out of Hours, injury units and pharmacies where appropriate,” he added.

The HSE urged the public to remain vigilant.