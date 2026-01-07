Shamrock Rovers add Seán Kavanagh to coaching ticket ahead of new season

Seán Kavanagh ahead of Shamrock Rovers' game against Bohemians at Tallaght Stadium last September. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Seán Kavanagh has made the move from player to coach at Shamrock Rovers ahead of the 2026 season.

The former Republic of Ireland under-21 defender made 134 appearances for Rovers in the League of Ireland since arriving from Fulham in 2018.

Kavanagh will fulfil many of the match day and training ground duties previously covered by Stephen McPhail, who stepped down as sporting director in December after nine years at the club.

“With Stephen (McPhail) having some time away, that was definitely a factor,” said Rovers manager Stephen Bradley.

“Stephen was obviously a big influence in the staff room and coaches room. Experience has taught us, it is a heavy load throughout the year in terms of preparing for and recovering from games.

“I think Seán will be a really welcome addition to help all the staff, especially [assistant coach] Glenn Cronin and I.”

Bradley added: “It’s something we have spoken about with Seán for a long period of time. He has a brilliant football brain and has a really clear identity in how he wants to see the game.

“So, he was always one who stood out as someone who would be a coach. He’s also only stopped playing, so he knows the dressingroom.”

Rovers have yet to appoint a replacement for McPhail as the club’s sporting director.