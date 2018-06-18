Added Time: A month of sport in 48 hours

From golf to rugby to the World Cup to GAA, it’s all covered on this week’s episode

 

After a weekend that packed a month’s worth of sport into 48 hours, Added Time is here to ease you into another week of it. We have golf, we have rugby, we have the World Cup, we have the GAA Championships, we have everything short of a review of Taylor Swift at Croke Park – but only because we don’t have the time.

Gerry Thornley is on the line from Australia after Ireland’s impressive 26-21 showing on Saturday morning.

Emmet Malone joins us from Sochi after a free-wheeling and thoroughly enjoyable first weekend of the World Cup.

Mary Hannigan is in studio with her take on what a televisual feast it has all been so far.

On top of all that, we have Roscommon v Galway in the Hyde and a drab finish to the US Open after a chaotic Saturday night, which may or may not include some outrage at Phil Mickelson.

All in your Monday Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

