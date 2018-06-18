Leona Maguire finishes tied third in second professional event

Cavan golfer made her first start on the secondary Symetra Tour after impressing on the main circuit last week
Leona Maguire of Ireland recorded a tied third finish at the Forsyth Classic on the Symetra Tour. Photo: Michael Cohen/Getty Images

Leona Maguire’s fine start to her professional career continued at the Symetra Tour’s Forsyth Classic on Sunday where she finished tied for third and even recorded a hole-in-one along the way.

The Cavan golfer – who made her professional debut with a tied-15th finish on the LPGA Tour last week – was making her first start on the secondary circuit where she hopes to make enough money to earn a card on the LPGA Tour for next season.

And, so far, she’s going about it the right way.

A three under par 69 in the third and final round at Hickory Point Golf Club in Illinois saw her share third place with Min Seo Kwak, Kristy McPherson and Nontaya Srisawang, three shots behind the eventual winner Isi Gabsa who saw off Jillian Hollis in a playoff.

Maguire earned $6,574 for her exploits which included a hole-in-one at the Par 3 17th during Saturday’s second round.

After waiting to graduate from Duke University before joining the paid ranks Maguire will have her work cut out to earn an LPGA Tour card as she only begins her Symetra Tour career halfway through the season.

Her twin sister Lisa missed the cut on Saturday after rounds of 75 and 76.

It was also a good week for Stephanie Meadow, fifth in the money-list race for 10 PGA Tour cards, as she shot 70, 68 and 69 for 207 to finish tied for seventh on nine-under.

Meadow and Leona Maguire are in action again this week at the Island Resort Championship in Harris, Michigan.

