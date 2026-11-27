Tom McKibbin plays a shot from the bunker on the eighth hole during day two of the BMW Australian PGA Championship. Photograph: Matt King/Getty Images

Tom McKibbin fought his way up to second at the Australian PGA Championship with a bogey-free round of 65 on Friday.

The Northern Irishman opened his second round with a birdie on the first, adding two more back-to-back on the par-four fifth and sixth. After the turn, he continued the fine form, sinking four more birdies to sign for seven-under.

McKibbin now sits three shots off Nicolai von Dellingshausen, who leads on 13-under at the midway point. The German produced an eight-under round of 64 on Friday, which included five birdies and an albatross on the par-five 14th.

There was also late excitement when local club pro Robbie Minns managed a hole-in-one on the 170-meter par-three.

🚨 HOLE-IN-ONE 🚨



Robbie Minns makes an ace on the 18th to win a BMW X5 40i.#AusPGA | @BMW pic.twitter.com/d8RIMZZeS3 — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) November 27, 2026

“It was a very good day,” McKibbin said of his second round. “I played very, very good. I don’t think I missed too many shots, and nice to add another good round after yesterday’s [three-under] round in the afternoon.”

On playing in Australia, he added: “I love it, these events are amazing. It’s probably something I’ve regretted not coming to more in the past.

“I’ve been looking forward to these two events [the Australian PGA Championship and next week’s Australian Open] since the start of the year. I always knew I was going to come down and play, and I’ll definitely be back year after year, hopefully.”

Liam Nolan narrowly missed the cut at The Lakes Golf Club, hampered by his opening round of 76. The Galway man rallied in the second, picking up five birdies on his way to a three-under 69.

The 26-year-old finished up on one-over-par after, one shot off the cut.