Mona McSharry adds to World Cup medal haul

Mona McSharry took second in the 50m breaststroke behind Russia's Aziz Ralina Giliazova. Photograph: Karimov/Getty Images

Mona McSharry added another medal to her growing World Cup haul, finishing second in the 50m breaststroke in Uzebkistan on Saturday.

The Olympic bronze medallist finished in 29.85 to take silver, one tenth of a second behind Russia’s Ralina Giliazova.

McSharry won gold in the 100m breaststroke on Friday and bronze in the 200m breaststroke on Thursday.

The meet in Tashkent is the second stop of the World Aquatics World Cup. The series kicked off in Baku, Azerbaijan last week and will conclude in Astana, Kazakhstan next week.

Having won the 100m breaststroke in both Baku and Tashkent, a third win for McSharry in the event in Astana will see her claim the triple crown title and a $10,000 bonus.

Ellen Walshe also reached the finals of both the 100m butterfly and 200m individual medley on Saturday.

The Templeogue swimmer finished just outside the medals in the 200m IM, taking fourth in 2:07.74, and touched the wall in 58.22 for eighth in the 100m butterfly.