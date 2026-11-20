Address : 52 Villarea Park, Glenageary, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin Price : €1,450,000 Agent : DNG

View this property on MyHome.ie

Number 52 Villarea Park, a four-bedroom semidetached house with side extension, sits at the end of the quiet cul-de-sac. Right next to the house is an entrance to the Metals, the popular pedestrian and cyclist path that runs alongside the train tracks between Dalkey and Dún Laoghaire; Glenageary Dart station is just a few minutes’ walk away.

The owners of this 1930s house have extended and modernised it, converting the garage into a triple-aspect kitchen/diningroom that runs from front to rear, and adding a generous utility room and shower room to the side of the house, while still maintaining side access to the large back garden.

The home extends to 150sq m (1,615sq ft), with a C Ber rating and is for sale through DNG, seeking €1.45 million.

To the front of the home is a contemporary entrance porch with floor-to-ceiling glazing, leading to an entrance hall with original wood flooring, which the owners say came from a tree on Villarea Park.

Inside, many of the home’s traditional features remain intact, particularly in the front-facing diningroom and the livingroom to the back. The diningroom has an antique fireplace sourced from an old house on Clanbrassil Street, and double doors with stained-glass features that complement the stained glass on the front door.

The livingroom has double doors opening out to a large Californian yellow pine deck that overlooks the southwest-facing back garden, making it an ideal spot for outdoor summer evening entertainment.

The landscaped back garden is exceptionally large, and has several lawn and patio areas, mature plantings and paved pathways, with plenty of places to put seating and tables to catch the sun from the south and west at different times of the day.

Towards the end of the garden is a metal door that opens out to the Metals, and the garden is long enough to add a further extension to the back of the house and still have plenty of outdoor space for family living.

Upstairs are four double bedrooms around a wide landing. The main bedroom looks over the lovely back garden, and has an en suite shower room. The other three bedrooms look out to the front. Bedroom two has a bay window, while bedroom three has a picture window looking out over the stairwell.

The family bathroom has a stained-glass feature above the door, and lovely antique-bronze mosaic tiling.

Just at the end of Adelaide Road is Glasthule village, with amenities including the Forty Foot, Sandycove beach, Dún Laoghaire’s East Pier and Dalkey Village all within easy reach. Schools in the area include the Harold in Glasthule, Castle Park, Rathdown and St Joseph of Cluny.

Livingroom

Kitchen/diningroom

Diningroom

Bedroom 3