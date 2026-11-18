Address : Kinnagoe, Greenfield Road, Sutton, Dublin 13 Price : €3,250,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

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Named after a beautiful bay in Donegal where one of the owners grew up and where the family spent many holidays, Kinnagoe in Sutton has a similarly peaceful seaside setting. Built in 1910, it would have been one of the first houses on Greenfield Road.

Thirty years ago, the owners were looking for a larger home in the area for their growing family when they came upon this residence. They were immediately taken with its direct access to the beach and saw the potential to turn it into a bigger family home. Since then, they have renovated, extended and upgraded it many times over, creating a house that now measures 395sq m (4,252sq ft) and has a B energy rating.

No two houses are the same along this stretch of coastal road, and Kinnagoe has its own distinctive layout. It sits on a wide plot, with a covered veranda running across the front of the house. Inside, the hallway winds its way around the ground floor, with the main living spaces at the back, where they can make the most of the sea views.

There are also several smaller rooms, including a study, family room, utility, pantry and home office, giving the house plenty of options for family life. The dual-aspect livingroom is oblong, extending beyond the back of the house towards the sea. A curved glass wall looks out towards the bay, while French doors open on to the patio.

Aerial view

Hallway

Family room

The outlook is a big part of what makes the house so appealing. The owner says the fact that the house faces out to Dublin Bay gives a sense of complete privacy. “You come in the front door and it’s as if you’re in the countryside with only the sea in view as you walk around the house.”

[ Look inside: Commanding sea views minutes from the beach in Co WexfordOpens in new window ]

The kitchen was redone in recent years and has bespoke units by Andrew Ryan. There is a marble-topped island at its centre, along with a built-in Siemens double oven, an integrated dishwasher and a Liebherr wine fridge. At the back, the room opens into a glazed semicircle, which creates a dining spot overlooking the sea.

Kitchen

Diningroom

Livingroom

The diningroom is beside this and has display cabinets, also by Ryan, running along both sides, as well as a bay window and a door leading out to the patio.

There are two staircases up to the first floor – one across from the family room and the other behind the kitchen. The main bedroom runs the full length of the house and has an en suite bathroom and doors opening on to a terrace above the livingroom. There are four more bedrooms, two of which are en suite, as well as a family bathroom.

[ Sutton Cross site next to Marine Hotel zoned for residential development guiding at €2.4mOpens in new window ]

The garden is probably the biggest draw, however. South-facing, it has a private gate leading directly on to the sand dunes and the beach beyond. A paved patio sits beneath a contemporary gazebo, with steps leading down to the lawn, which is bordered by well-established plants and shrubs.

The owners have “thought long and hard” about moving on but with just the two of them now in the house they would love it to be filled with a young family again. They aren’t going far, however, as they love Sutton for its coastal beauty and convenience.

Kinnagoe is on the market with Sherry FitzGerald seeking €3.25 million.

Home office

Back of house