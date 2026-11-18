Close the Consent Gap, a prominent campaign group, has suggested adults should not be allowed to sleep with 16- or 17-year-olds unless the age gap is three years or less. Photograph: James Manning/PA

The rape conviction of comedian Russell Brand and the unmasking of author David Walliams as the celebrity who tried to silence grooming allegations has spurred a moral reckoning in Britain on sex and power.

As the nation casts about for an appropriate response, Andy Burnham’s Labour government, prompted by senior women among its ranks, has homed in on Britain’s age of consent as a possible area for reform.

Brand and Walliams were both accused of the aggressive sexual pursuit of teenage girls – Walliams has denied any criminal misconduct, while Brand now languishes in jail after he was found guilty.

While the sexual age of consent in the Republic is 17, it is lower across all parts of the UK. It is a devolved power, but England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have all set the age of consent at 16.

Mia Latter, a woman who has accused a 30-year-old Brand of raping her when she was 16, has backed a “staggered age of consent” to criminalise sex between 16- or 17-year-olds and older adults.

Close the Consent Gap, a prominent campaign group, has suggested adults should not be allowed to sleep with 16- or 17-year-olds unless the age gap is three years or less.

That means 16-year-olds could have sex with other teenagers aged up to 19, while a 17-year-old could sleep with someone up aged up to 20. But anybody aged 21 or more could only ever legally have sex with somebody who was at least 18, reducing the scope for age-related power imbalances in sexual relations.

Senior Labour women such as first secretary (effectively deputy prime minister) Louise Haigh and Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips, a former minister for safeguarding women and girls, have shown support for the staggered age of consent idea.

Downing Street confirmed it is examining the issue. Pat McFadden, a senior cabinet member, said that the conviction of Brand and the contested allegations against Walliams put the idea of a staggered age of consent “up in lights”.

[ If Russell Brand’s associates didn’t know, they can’t have been paying attentionOpens in new window ]

The consent debate has also shone a light on the different legal approaches to sex and relationships that coexist and, occasionally, interact in Britain.

While Burnham’s government in Westminster is examining possible changes to the age of consent in England, the government in Scotland this week said it has no such plans.

It could say little else, given the current legal position there around the age for marriage.

You have to be 18 to get married in England or Wales. But like Northern Ireland, Scotland permits marriage from the age of 16.

The Scots have always had looser laws on this than the English, leading to a tradition that developed over hundreds of years of younger couples from down south “eloping” just north of the border with England to the Scottish town of Gretna Green to get married.

The law changed five years ago so that so-called “Gretna Green marriages” involving English and Welsh 16- and 17-year-olds could not be legally recognised down south. Somewhat confusingly, however, marriages involving Scottish-domiciled 16- and 17-year-olds can still be recognised in England and Wales.

[ Irish comedians react to Russell Brand sentencing: ‘He was a very valuable asset... that’s why he was protected’Opens in new window ]

The Stormont government in Northern Ireland has already tabled legislation to raise the age of marriage there to 18, although given the dysfunction of that parliament, it is unclear when it will pass.

Scotland held a public consultation on the issue, which last month found that two-thirds of Scots backed raising the age to 18. But the Scottish National Party-led government has not yet confirmed it will join the English to raise the marriage age from 16.

So it would have been incongruous for the Scottish government this week to suggest tightening the 16 years age of consent for sex, while it leaves it unchanged, for now, at the same age for marriage.

Meanwhile in Westminster, there is a growing sense that the Burnham government will have to be seen to do something on the age of consent as a response to the sort of predatory behaviour towards teenage girls perpetrated by men like Brand.

Yet Phillips has also acknowledged that potentially complicated changes to the sexual age of consent in England “would not be an easy law to pass” in Westminster, given the government’s existing legislative burden and a lack of real consensus.

Haigh also said it would be a “massive step”. Therefore, it seems likely the Burnham government will look for something easier to implement.

[ London police announce criminal investigation into David Walliams over alleged sexual misconductOpens in new window ]

There are already certain exemptions to the 16 years age of sexual consent rule.

Adults cannot have sex with 16- or 17-year-olds for whom they are in prescribed “positions of trust”. Examples on the list include teachers and sports coaches, who cannot have sexual relationships with teenagers in their care even if over the age of consent.

Labour sources have suggested making the “positions of trust” clause so broad that it would effectively introduce a staggered age of consent in most practicable situations, such as between all employers and employees, for example, and their managers.

Some have even speculated that an announcement could be just days away.