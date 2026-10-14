Sutton Cross site next to Marine Hotel zoned for residential development guiding at €2.4m

Developers and investors involved in the delivery of homes aimed towards the upper end of Dublin’s owner-occupier and private rented sector markets are expected to run the rule over the sale of a prime site zoned for residential development at Sutton Cross on the city’s northside.

Located on the Dublin Road and immediately adjacent to the landmark Marine Hotel, the subject site – occupied at present by a large period home known as Corona – extends to a total area of 0.46 hectares (1.1 acres) and is being offered to the market by agent CBRE at a guide price of €2.4 million.

The site is zoned “RS – Residential” under the terms of the Fingal Development Plan 2023 – 2029. The aim of this designation is to “provide for residential development and protect and improve residential amenity”. Permissible uses under this zoning objective include residential, residential care home/retirement home, retirement village and sheltered accommodation.

A feasibility study conducted by Plus Architecture, in preparation for the current sale, points to the site’s potential to accommodate a scheme comprising a mix of 16 apartments and duplexes or the development of 42 apartments with approximately 20 car-parking spaces at surface level.

The subject site occupies a prominent corner location fronting on to Sutton Cross and is accessed from the Dublin Road. The property sits immediately beside the Marine Hotel and across the road from a range of shops and cafes at Sutton Cross. Sutton Dart station is located about 500m away and the area is served by a number of Dublin Bus routes. Sutton is convenient to both the M1 and M50 motorways, allowing for quick access to Dublin Airport, the Greater Dublin Area and wider national road network.

Cliona Lenehan of CBRE said: “The Corona site offers an excellent development opportunity in one of north Dublin’s most established locations.

“There is considerable scope here for residential development, and we expect to see strong interest given the property’s location within walking distance of Sutton village and its Dart station.”