“It all started with a call to ask: ‘Are you coming with me?’ Olha Skorova says. “And it still works like that today.”

Skorova is a leader of volunteer building group Dobrobat in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city, where relentless Russian air strikes on apartment blocks, schools and hospitals mean the organisation’s repair crews are in near-daily demand.

When emergency services have made safe the site of a drone, missile or bomb attack, Dobrobat’s volunteers are often the next to appear and begin patching up holed roofs and shattered windows and blown-out doors.

They make damaged homes liveable, or at least protect them and their contents from the elements, providing quick and reliable fixes to people in need of urgent support, especially in the coldest months when temperatures can fall to minus 20.

“We need to respond quickly when there is an air strike, especially in winter. We must shield people and buildings from the cold. Pipes can obviously freeze and break really quickly,” says Skorova, a furniture maker and owner of a renovation firm in Kharkiv, which is only 35km from the Russian border.

The city was a prime target for the Kremlin when it launched its all-out invasion of pro-western Ukraine in February 2022, and Russian troops were soon within artillery range and shelling residential areas indiscriminately.

Dobrobat was formed in Kyiv in spring that year, when volunteers banded together to repair damage inflicted on northern suburbs of the capital such as Bucha and Irpin when Russian forces briefly, and brutally, held parts of the area. The group’s name plays on the Ukrainian for a volunteer battalion – “dobrovolchyi battalion” – and also on “dobro”, which can mean goodness or kindness.

Olha Skorova, a furniture maker in Kharkiv and a leader of the city's Dobrobat volunteer group. Photograph: Daniel McLaughlin

Skorova (48) was one of the first to join Dobrobat in Kharkiv when it was founded in April 2022 by Pavlo Filipenko, owner of a construction company in the city.

She rang friends and colleagues to ask if they wanted to help, and they soon found themselves called to a school for visually impaired children that had been badly damaged in a double missile strike.

It was daunting, but Skorova and fellow volunteers have subsequently learned and developed repair skills at hundreds of such call-outs, which can come at any time of the day or the night. She and Filipenko are notified by the authorities when Dobrobat’s assistance is needed, and they put out a request for help to the rest of the group.

Anastasiia Matvienko, a graphic designer in Kharkiv and volunteer with the Dobrobat group. Photograph: Daniel McLaughlin

“Sometimes we’re called out more than once a day. You work at one place for six or seven hours, then drive to another place that’s been hit and work there for four or five hours more,” says Anastasiya Matvienko (41), a Kharkiv graphic designer and Dobrobat volunteer.

“Then you come home and have to do work from your day job. But you’re so tired, so you think you’ll get up and do it in the morning. But in the morning you wake up and see another building has been hit, so you go straight back out with Dobrobat and realise – ‘my God, I didn’t manage to do any of my ‘normal’ work!’”

Thousands of Ukrainians, and many foreigners, have volunteered with Dobrobat somewhere in Ukraine since 2022.

The Kharkiv branch has a core of about 100 volunteers, around a quarter of whom are now serving in the armed forces.

“But even when they are on a break from the military, they come out with Dobrobat when a building has been hit,” Skorova says. “They don’t rest at home with their families. They go back out with us and help people.”

Serhiy Shytov, an engineer in Ukraine's armed forces and a member of Kharkiv's Dobrobat volunteer group. Photograph: Daniel McLaughlin

One such serviceman is Skorova’s husband, Serhiy Shytov, who before joining Dobrobat evacuated people from the extremely dangerous Saltivka suburb of Kharkiv and repaired damaged homes there as a lone volunteer.

“Just because you become a soldier, it doesn’t mean you stop being part of Dobrobat,” says Shytov (42), who has been a military engineer for a year and a half.

He and Skorova met through Dobrobat, and many of its volunteers attended their wedding.

“We’ve been doing this for years now,” Skorova says, “and what helps me is the support of our team. They’re more than family, honestly. Relatives may be good or bad, they may support you or not. But the people in Dobrobat share the same spirit, we choose to do this together, and we’ve been through a lot.”

Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said the city suffered 153 Russian air strikes in October, the highest monthly figure of 2026. He said earlier this year that about 13,000 buildings in Kharkiv have been damaged or destroyed since 2022, including some 10,000 apartment blocks and houses, depriving around 160,000 people of their homes.

Terekhov has estimated that it will take more than €9 billion to repair Kharkiv. The Ukrainian government, United Nations and World Bank believe the country’s recovery will cost more €500 billion, with direct damage amounting to more than €175 billion.

Large-scale reconstruction will have to wait until Russia ends its invasion, but some foreign engineers are already offering voluntary assistance to Ukraine.

A team from Engineers Without Borders Denmark travelled to Kharkiv, the nearby town of Chuhuiv and the southeastern port of Mykolaiv this month, and is involved in projects that range from installing solar panels and drilling wells to building an air-raid shelter.

Dane Andreas Lyman and Coleraine-born Alun Thomas (R) on a volunteer mission to eastern Ukraine for Engineers Without Borders Denmark, assessing the viability of constructing a bomb shelter in a historic building in the town of Chuhuiv near Kharkiv. Photograph: Daniel McLaughlin

“The Ukrainians are doing an amazing job to cope with this extent of damage and disruption,” says Alun Thomas, a Coleraine-born and now Copenhagen-based engineer who led the team.

They visited a Kharkiv hospital after it was damaged in a Russian air strike, blowing out more than 1,000 windows in the facility and nearby apartment blocks. Officials said 73 people were hurt and 226 patients had to be evacuated.

“You see the best and the worst of humanity in war. I mean, who deliberately targets a hospital? On the other hand, the volunteers grabbed their tools and went straight to the damaged buildings to help,” says Thomas.

“The damage from missiles on critical infrastructure has increased substantially since this summer, while the impact of the new (Russian) jet drones is very visible – for example in terms of the number of destroyed supermarkets or petrol stations. The situation is very tough.”

Workers clear up outside a hospital in Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, after it was bombed by Russia this month. Photograph: Daniel McLaughlin

Matvienko says the physical and mental strain of Dobrobat can be hard – working long hours amid destruction and often the aftermath of death and injury.

The volunteers support each other through periods of burnout, and find that aiding their fellow Kharkivites in moments of crisis can help dispel despair – both their own and that of the victims of Russia’s incessant air campaign.

“Patching up someone’s home and giving them the basic things they need in those terribly hard moments, when they’ve lost so much, really means a lot to them,” Shytov says. “It shows that someone wants to help them and believes in them. It can help them carry on.”

Like Dobrobat groups around the country, the Kharkiv team is now preparing to support its city through a fifth winter of all-out war. Building supplies and vehicles are being checked and readied, so the volunteers can mobilise at short notice in all weathers.

“Let’s see how this winter will be. A lot of our guys are serving in the military now,” Skorova says. “But we will be out there, responding when we are needed.”