Address : 26 Chelmsford Avenue, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 Price : €1,275,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

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What’s most exceptional about the three-bedroom Victorian home at 26 Chelmsford Avenue, minutes from Ranelagh’s main thoroughfare, is how it has been configured in such a way as to allow an uninterrupted line of sight from the livingroom at the front of the property, through the study and the dining area, to the back garden beyond the kitchen window to the rear.

This was achieved by incorporating an outdoor atrium between the adjoining reception rooms to the front of the property and the kitchen in a rear extension to create a continuous flow.

This was also achieved from the main hallway, with a path from the front door intersecting a loo and a utility/pantry space to reach the kitchen beyond.

The current owners bought the home in 2016 and, having already welcomed two children to the home, they knew exactly how they wanted to renovate the kitchen in 2021 before their third arrived.

They oriented the kitchen around a large stone-topped island/breakfast bar where the children can sit while the parents work away in the kitchen. It also positions them to keep an eye on children playing in the kitchen and the garden while still getting some meal prep done.

The rear of the house is orientated to the north and gets additional natural light from three angled rooflights in the kitchen and a large rectangular roof light above the dining area.

To the front of the ground floor, doors can be closed to hive off the livingroom from the study and kitchen beyond for when you want to get cosy to watch a film.

Like the extension, the period part of the house benefits from lofty ceilings, adding to a sense of space. Flooring throughout is a durable wooden laminate.

Upstairs, a double bedroom sits off the return, looking out to the reddened leaves of a cherry tree. It is adjoined by the main bathroom which has a separate bath and shower.

Entrance hall

Livingroom

Study

Upstairs the main bathroom occupies the width of the front of the house, complete with a wall of built-in wardrobes and an en suite shower room. A second double completes the accommodation. Up another set of stairs is a storage space beyond a sliding door.

The family have loved the community feel on the avenue and will be very sad to say goodbye to their neighbours. The avenue benefits from being right next to Ranelagh Gardens, where their children and their pals spend most of their time playing.

Now hoping to move nearby to a larger home as their children become older, they are placing 26 Chelmsford Avenue on the market seeking €1.275 million through Sherry Fitzgerald. Extending to 143sq m (1,539sq ft), it is well insulated and has a B Ber.

As well as being just around the corner from the shops and restaurants of Ranelagh, it’s 10 minutes from Ranelagh green-line Luas station, with journeys of about seven minutes to St Stephen’s Green.

Dining area

Kitchen

Pathway from entrance hall to kitchen through loo and utility/pantry

Main bedroom

Bedroom