Two-bed apartment with sea views popular with downsizers in Clontarf

Address : 9 Seascape, Clontarf Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3 Price : €895,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

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Built by MKN Property Group and designed by O’Mahony Pike, Seascape on Clontarf Road was completed in 2015. The development comprises 59 apartments arranged across two blocks, with some, including number 9, enjoying views directly towards the sea.

When the development first came to the market more than a decade ago, there was considerable interest from people looking to trade down from larger houses in Clontarf. More than 10 years on, that pattern has continued, with a good number of the apartments owned by downsizers.

Number 9 is a first-floor apartment and is being brought to the market through Sherry Fitzgerald, guiding €895,000. Extending to 87sq m (936sq ft), it has a spacious feel, helped by the design which places the livingroom and bedrooms with their oversized windows facing out to the sea.

The apartment is accessed from the lobby by either lift or stairs and opens into a hallway, with the living accommodation to the right and the bedrooms straight ahead.

The open-plan arrangement of the living space allows daylight from the floor-to-ceiling windows to travel deep into the room and through towards the kitchen. The contemporary kitchen is fully fitted with white, high-gloss units by Kube and has a small breakfast bar, which provides a division between the kitchen and the remainder of the open-plan space.

A dining table is positioned to one side, with the main living area across from it. Set into the recess of the window is a second seating area beside the doors out to the balcony.

There are two double bedrooms, both with fitted wardrobes. The main bedroom has an en suite bathroom, and there is a second bathroom for guests. There is a separate utility room.

For anyone considering a move from a house but reluctant to give up outdoor space, the balcony provides a decent substitute for a garden. There is room for plants as well as a table and chairs, while the sea view is a feature that would be difficult to find from most back gardens.

The apartment and the development as a whole have been well maintained and have not dated since their construction. Residents pay approximately €3,745 annually to Greendoor Property Management Company, which looks after the shared areas and landscaped communal garden.

Balcony

Livingroom

Kitchen

Number 9 has a B energy rating and high levels of insulation, with the sun providing an additional source of warmth. The property comes with an underground parking space located close to the lift, as well as a secure private storage area.

The development is behind secure gates. The location on the Clontarf Road means everything is within walking distance. There is a bus stop directly outside the development, and the cycle path across the road continues into the city in one direction and Howth in the other.

Bay restaurant is on the opposite corner to Seascape and just a few minutes down the road are Póg cafe and Coopers Bottleshop across from the Wooden Bridge, which takes you on to Dollymount Strand.

Bedroom