Bodenstown Lodge, Bodenstown, Sallins, Co Kildare

Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly, €995,000

This detached four-bed home is on half an acre of landscaped gardens cocooned within a border of lush trees. Extending to 259sq m, on the ground floor it comprises a living/diningroom, a family room, a kitchen/diningroom, a utility room and a shower room, while there are four bedrooms upstairs, three of which are en suite. The home offers country living just a four-minute drive from Sallins village and 10 minutes from Naas. It is a five-minute drive from Sallins and Naas train station for regular services to the capital of between 21-38 minutes. Ber B

Plus Good energy rating

Minus You’ll need a car to get around

39 Ailesbury Grove, Dundrum, Dublin 16

39 Ailesbury Grove, Dundrum, Dublin 16

Sherry FitzGerald, €995,000

This mid-century-modern-style three-bed bungalow comes to the market just a 10-minute walk from Dundrum Town Centre and 15 minutes from Dundrum green-line Luas stop that brings you to St Stephen’s Green in about 15 minutes. Extending to 125sq m (1,345sq ft), the semidetached home is in a quiet residential area and features bright minimalist interiors with modern kitchen and bathroom fitouts. There is a driveway to the front and a very private lawned back garden. It has an on-demand hot-water system and underfloor heating. Ber B

Plus Walking distance from the Luas

Minus Architectural style may not be to everyone’s taste